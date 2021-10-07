News

Welcome to Earth, the trailer for the documentary starring Will Smith

ROME – The Academy Award-nominated visionary director, Darren Aronofsky (The Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root’s Nutopia and Westbrook Studios are the executive producers of the series “Welcome to earth“.

Will Smith is led by professional explorers on an amazing journey that will lead him to get to know some of them up close most exciting shows on the planet – from volcanoes that erupt silently to deserts that are beyond our imagination, to groups of animals characterized by their own intelligence. Among the explorers who guide Will through these incredible experiences include the marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Diva Amon, the polar explorer Dwayne Fields, the engineer and explorer of National Geographic Albert Lin, the National Geographic photographer Cristina Mittermeier and the mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

Combining breathtaking photography with Will Smith’s limitless curiosity and enthusiasm, this epic series is an exciting and multisensory journey through the most shocking places on Earth.

Welcome to Earth is produced by Nutopia, Protozoa Pictures and Westbrook Studios for National Geographic. For Nutopia, Jane Root and Peter Lovering are executive producers, while Graham Booth is co-executive producer and director of the series. For Protozoa, Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel are the executive producers, while for Westbrook the executive producers are Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter and Miguel Melendez. Matt Renner and Chris L. Kugelman are executive producers for National Geographic. The music for the series is composed by Daniel Pemberton (The Chicago 7 Trial, Steve Jobs).

Watch the trailer

