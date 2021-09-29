Welcome to Earth, the trailer for the docuseries with Will Smith on Disney +

Will Smith unveiled the first trailer for “Welcome to Earth”, the naturalistic docuseries that will be released on Disney + by National Geographic of which he will be the protagonist, to be released in December on the streaming platform (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick).

It is an original series in six episodes – which therefore we could define as a miniseries, even if the beauties it tells are anything but mini, indeed mega – whose visual impact promises to be nothing short of enormous.

“Welcome to Earth” will follow two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith on an adventure that will take him around the world to discover the greatest wonders of our planet. In addition to revealing the many incredible beauties (and oddities, too), Will Smith will help to reveal the most hidden secrets of the Earth.

The Hollywood star has just presented this truly breathtaking trailer by posting it on his official social accounts. The reactions were many and all enthusiastic.

Starting from this first glimpse of what we will see shortly, it is clear that the strength of this project is the combination of the breathtaking photography typical of National Geographic with that spontaneous enthusiasm typical of Will Smith, what makes the typical curiosity almost of a child seeing things for the first time on fil rouge of the story.

This intoxicating cocktail that shakera spectacular direction and photography, spontaneous and fresh narration of one of the most famous actors cool of Hollywood and, last but not least, subjects whose beauty leaves you breathless leads to a truly chapeau-like result: an epic series that moves like a multi-sensory and multi-emotional journey (there will even be moments of fear and tension, in fact).

After all, in the grand finale of this trailer we hear Will Smith utter the following words: “My grandmother used to say that the best things in life are beyond fear. I really hope he was right… “.

The beginning of the trailer, on the other hand, is a confession: “I have to confess something to you. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swam in a lake. I am beginning to believe that I have missed something ”. From this consideration of Will Smith this incredible docuseries was born.

“I asked the best explorers to take me to the ends of the earth. They replied: We can go even further ”.

We will hear the actor say the words “What a sight! I dreamed of this moment ”, as we hear him say in the trailer.

And, referring to the explorers he relied on, he says: “If you go to the right place with the right guide you might hope to get in.” The same we could say, as spectators, referring to him. Will Smith is our personal guide, the one we totally rely on on this adventure.

In the trailer, his guides then say a phrase that is very funny: “Maybe you survive.”

But at the end of the adventure lived together with the Hollywood star, they admit: “we thought you wouldn’t hold up and instead you didn’t give up”.

And he, in perfect Will Smith style, replies: “I’m an actor. I pretend to live “.

Let’s get ready to laugh and at the same time shiver with fear and the many, many emotions that this show will offer us. Truly a multi-emotional and multi-sensory gem.

You can watch the trailer for the “Welcome to Earth” docuseries in the video at the top of this article.