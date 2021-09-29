Welcome to Earth, the trailer for the docuseries with Will Smith on Disney +

Will Smith unveiled the first trailer for “Welcome to Earth”, the naturalistic docuseries that will be released on Disney + by National Geographic of which he will be the protagonist, to be released in December on the streaming platform (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick).
It is an original series in six episodes – which therefore we could define as a miniseries, even if the beauties it tells are anything but mini, indeed mega – whose visual impact promises to be nothing short of enormous.
“Welcome to Earth” will follow two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith on an adventure that will take him around the world to discover the greatest wonders of our planet. In addition to revealing the many incredible beauties (and oddities, too), Will Smith will help to reveal the most hidden secrets of the Earth.
The Hollywood star has just presented this truly breathtaking trailer by posting it on his official social accounts. The reactions were many and all enthusiastic.
Starting from this first glimpse of what we will see shortly, it is clear that the strength of this project is the combination of the breathtaking photography typical of National Geographic with that spontaneous enthusiasm typical of Will Smith, what makes the typical curiosity almost of a child seeing things for the first time on fil rouge of the story.
This intoxicating cocktail that shakera spectacular direction and photography, spontaneous and fresh narration of one of the most famous actors cool of Hollywood and, last but not least, subjects whose beauty leaves you breathless leads to a truly chapeau-like result: an epic series that moves like a multi-sensory and multi-emotional journey (there will even be moments of fear and tension, in fact).
After all, in the grand finale of this trailer we hear Will Smith utter the following words: “My grandmother used to say that the best things in life are beyond fear. I really hope he was right… “.
The beginning of the trailer, on the other hand, is a confession: “I have to confess something to you. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swam in a lake. I am beginning to believe that I have missed something ”. From this consideration of Will Smith this incredible docuseries was born.
“I asked the best explorers to take me to the ends of the earth. They replied: We can go even further ”.
We will hear the actor say the words “What a sight! I dreamed of this moment ”, as we hear him say in the trailer.
And, referring to the explorers he relied on, he says: “If you go to the right place with the right guide you might hope to get in.” The same we could say, as spectators, referring to him. Will Smith is our personal guide, the one we totally rely on on this adventure.
In the trailer, his guides then say a phrase that is very funny: “Maybe you survive.”
But at the end of the adventure lived together with the Hollywood star, they admit: “we thought you wouldn’t hold up and instead you didn’t give up”.
And he, in perfect Will Smith style, replies: “I’m an actor. I pretend to live “.
Let’s get ready to laugh and at the same time shiver with fear and the many, many emotions that this show will offer us. Truly a multi-emotional and multi-sensory gem.
You can watch the trailer for the “Welcome to Earth” docuseries in the video at the top of this article.
The docuseries
deepening
Emancipation, stop shooting of the film with Will Smith for Covid-19
“Welcome to Earth” stars the legendary visionary Academy Award nominated director Darren Aronofsky as executive producer (The black swan, Requiem for a Dream), Protozoa Pictures, Nutopia by Jane Root and Westbrook Studios.
Will Smith is guided by professional explorers on this journey with an assured open mouth, indeed wide open, of which each stage will bring him and his audience to get closer to some of the most incredible and exciting shows that nature gives us.
You will touch the intrinsic magic of phenomena so fascinating as to enchant you: from the deserts that range to infinity, far exceeding what is the human imagination, to the volcanoes that erupt lava in silence, almost muttering, the journey will be surprising.
Will Smith will be our Virgil and Cicero
deepening
Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith: “We don’t practice monogamy”
A little Virgil, a little Cicero, Will Smith will be both a guide and a traveling companion for all of us.
And obviously he will not leave at home that baggage of sympathy, spontaneity and naturalness that has always proved to be the survival kit of this incredible actor. Survival in Hollywood, which is a jungle where it is very difficult to survive and excel. But this time the star will change habitat, greeting Sunset Boulevard for a moment with his footprints of Hollywood stars to get on the trail of very different footsteps.
Smith will lead us to know many animals Sui generis, endowed with an intelligence and empathy that is the envy of that animal that lately begins to give signals of very low empathic levels … Yes, we are talking critically about the species to which we belong.
The team of experts working alongside Will Smith
deepening
Fast & Loose, Will Smith starring in the new Netflix movie
The team of professionals who support the actor on this journey – which in some ways will also turn out to be a journey of formation and initiation – is full of respectable names.
Among the explorers are National Geographic Marine Biologist and Explorer Diva Amon, Polar Explorer Dwayne Fields, National Geographic Engineer and Explorer Albert Lin, National Geographic Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and Mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer. We are therefore in good hands, as well as being in the hands of one of Hollywood’s greatest performers. A bit crazy, as well as a showman, as he will demonstrate in “Welcome to Earth”.
We remind you that the title of the Italian version is the same as that of “Welcome to Earth” (Hard Time on Planet Earth), the US television series in 13 episodes that aired for the first time in a single season in 1989. Nothing to do with this docuseries by Will Smith (which in the original version is titled Welcome to Earth). That of the late eighties was in fact a science fiction series centered on the events of Jesse, an alien ex-warrior returning from an interplanetary war and condemned to live on Earth in the form of a human being. On Planet Earth, Jess will be helped (and controlled) by “Control”, an eye-shaped robotic device that watches over him. We can say that Will Smith in this docuseries will be a bit of our “Control”, equipped with several himself controls, that is the seasoned explorers who make this show not only pure entertainment but also a unique source of learning and field experience.