Welcome to Earth: Will Smith’s Global Odyssey from December 8 on Disney +

Once it reaches the ocean floor, more than 1,000 meters deep, the lights of the submarine go out and the occupants remain submerged in total darkness. Moments later, marine life appears in its bioluminescence show, the emission of light created by living organisms. “It is probably the most common form of communication on the planet,” says Amon.

Ari Handel and Darren Aronofsky, co-executive producers of “Welcome to Earth “, they have been collaborating since they were roommates at Harvard. They are now teaming up with creative and executive producer Jane Root and are dedicated to the various ways in which science has the power to fascinate – even discussing topics such as slime mold … Regarding Smith’s role, Handel says, “He he’s here to be with and like us, but obviously he’s Will Smith, so he’s more charming, eloquent, and funnier. “

In the adventures of each episode there is the added value of Smith’s reactions, which we can easily identify with. “He threw himself into this experience with extreme humility and open-mindedness towards the wonders of our world,” says Root.

In observing the vertigo of a gorge in Namibia or venturing on a glacier in Iceland, for Smith curiosity always wins over fear. On a helicopter with adventurer Dwayne Fields, Smith says he was a fearful and bullied child. Fields also talks about his difficult childhood, when he ran into London gangs. When a gun aimed at him misfired – twice – Fields decided to change his life. He started setting goals and is now the second black man to reach the North Pole.

Fields’ safety compensates for Smith’s hesitation in Iceland, where the two rappel into an opening in the glacial surface to explore the meltwater path. Further on, equipped with a waterproof suit to protect themselves from the icy waters, the rapids of a river formed by the convergence of meltwater descend with a kayak.

Smith did not do any particular training for this position. “Risk assessment is a very important part of the team’s activities,” explains Root, “otherwise how are we going to do all this and bring him back alive?”

The Icelandic team is part of a group of 700 members working in 34 countries. When the pandemic made travel difficult, producers considered filming at Smith’s home.

“The episode would have turned out great in one of these remote destinations or in Will’s backyard,” says Aronofsky.

Nonetheless, exotic locations are a key ingredient of the docuseries. Erik Weihenmayer (a blind Explorer) and Smith find themselves at some point in front of what appears to be the gateway to hell: the rim of the Yasur volcano in the Vanuatu Islands in the South Pacific, where small molten lava bombs splash from the underground depths. . Weihenmayer compares the scene to “the craziest fireworks imaginable on Earth”.

A volcanologist guides them down the crater walls, where they install sensors to record the rumblings of the volcano. “It seems like the beginning of a bad joke,” says Smith, “a rapper, a blind man and a volcanologist descend into a volcano …”

While filming in the Serengeti in Tanzania, Smith’s relaxed presence eases the tension of the so-called “waiting”: the actor passes the time by humming.

Smith says he had wanted to see the great migration since about 30 years ago he read an article about it in National Geographic, which told of the millions of wildebeest and their long journey across the African plains..

When the first wildebeest cautiously enters the Mara River, a huge crocodile attacks it. The rest of the herd of clumsy mammals hesitate, but then launch themselves across the river. Smith watches the scene from a jeep on the shore, fascinated.

“Growing up in the city, I’ve never seen so much nature, much less of this kind,” says Smith, “this is a whole new world for me.”