Welcome to Earth with Will Smith: Streaming on Disney Plus

Darren Aronofsky And Will Smith they return to join forces. After One Strange Rock – Planet earth, the director and producer and the actor are ready to lead the audience on the extraordinary adventure around the world of Welcome to Earth. The original National Geographic series is a true six-episode journey, during which Smith explores the greatest wonders of the planet and reveals their hidden secrets to the public.

Welcome to Earth: Will Smith challenges himself physically

The former “Prince of Bel-Air” is led by a group of professional explorers. Not only that: the actor he tested himself physically training for months before getting to know the unexplored corners of the Earth up close. The series, which in the title quotes a famous line from Smith in Independence Day, takes viewers to discover super-intelligent animals, boundless deserts and silently erupting volcanoes.





Smith does everything: from rapeling through the glaciers at the navigation of rivers in the middle of the jungle. Above all, explore an abyss a thousand meters deep in a small submarine with a clear plastic lid.

Aronofsky is executive producer with Ari Handel, Smith and wife Jada Pinkett. Among National Geographic scientists and collaborators accompanying Will include marine biologist Diva Amon, polar explorer Dwayne Fields, engineer Albert Lin, photographer Cristina Mittermeier and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer. Directed by Graham Booth, already behind the camera for One Strange Rock, Wild Weather And Richard Hammond’s Miracles of Nature.

Welcome to Earth: Streaming on Disney Plus in December

The music of the series is by Daniel Pemberton, the composer of the soundtracks of films such as The Chicago Trial 7, Steve Jobs And The Counselor – The attorney.

Welcome to Earth is one of two recent “adventurous disclosure” series involving Hollywood stars. The other is Limitless with Chris Hemsworth struggling with incredible physical endurance tests, including jumps into the void and swimming in icy waters.

Produced by Nutopia, Protozoa Pictures and Westbrook Studios, Welcome to Earth is available in streaming on Disney + fromDecember 8: here is the official trailer.

Cover photo: National Geographic for Disney + / Kyle Christy

