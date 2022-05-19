“Welcome to Eden” and Fyre Festival, the tragic party that inspired the Netflix series

Be invited to an exclusive party on a private island It would be a dream for many, which could end in a few hours when reality hits, because not all that glitters is gold.

That happens to the protagonists of the series of Netflix: welcome to edenwho attend a luxurious celebration to end up being part of a sect disguised as a paradise.

The science fiction story that is positioned in the top 10 of the most viewed on the streaming service, is inspired by the Fyre Festivala festival that promised a lot, but ended in disaster, disappointment and lawsuits.

The tragic festival on which the series of welcome to eden from netflix

The fyre-festival happened in 2017 and was presented as one that would go down in history for bringing together artists and influencers from around the world. He was even endorsed by models like Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner.

The musical contest was organized by Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, who promoted the trip by promising the best food, adventure, music and art, in a private island in the bahamas (as in the Netflix series), whose previous owner was the Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Escobar.

In the advertising, beautiful women were seen on yachts, couples enjoying themselves on the shore of the beach, the crystal clear sea in the background, water sports and more luxuries that convinced hundreds to they disbursed from 500 to 12 thousand dollars for a ticket. The catering was going to be in charge of the Starr Restaurants group and the voices of Major Lazer, Disclosure and Migos would be heard at the concerts.

But to the surprise, anger and disappointment of the attendees, when they arrived they found a stage that was half built, some disappointing tents that were not enough for everyone and the food being two slices of bread, cheese and salad, or rather, Lettuce leaves.

As if that were not enough, there was poor signal reception, lack of drinking water, lighting, medical service and such a storm hit the island that the “dream” weekend ended up being a save-the-man.

The case went to court and the organizers were sued and investigated by the FBI, and had to pay millions of dollars in compensation.

In fact, if you want to know in detail everything that happened in that tragic event, Netflix made a documentary film about everything that happened in fyre-festivalknown as the most disastrous festival in history and that you can see on the platform.

