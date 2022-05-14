Welcome to Eden: is the Netflix series plagiarism?

“Welcome to Eden” premiered a few days ago and is already facing its first controversy. Several network users say that the Netflix production would not be so original and that it is a copy of “Nine Perfect Strangers”series of Amazon Prime Video starring Nicole Kidman.

Is Welcome to Eden plagiarism?

Released last year, it tells the story of nine very different people arriving at Tranquillum Housea mysterious wellness retreat that promises a total transformation and which is commanded by Masha (Kidman). Here are subjected to unconventional methods that take the group to unknown limits.

“Nine perfect strangers”, the series that “Welcome to Eden” would have plagiarized.

By the side of “Welcome to Eden”the series, which is already among the 10 most watched contents, follows five influencers invited to attend a party on a secret island where they find themselves in a situation that bears little resemblance to an event…

The only ones similarities between both titles they are the unorthodox methods with which the heads of both places are handled and that those who arrive there do so without knowing where they are really going. As to the stories in general and their development, “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “Welcome to Eden” are two very different productions.

“Welcome to Eden” is already in the Top 10 most viewed content

From the time they are set to the spaces where they develop, nothing suggests that the Spanish series is a plagiarism having few things in common with the Kidman’s production.

Related news

While many hope Amazon Prime Video take action on the matter, the truth is that there are not many reasons why you should do it and, if you do, Netflix would have everything to win.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!