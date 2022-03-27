Welcome to Raccoon City on 4K UHD + Blu-ray

The most passionate fans of the saga resident Evil are in luck with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (sony pictures2021) that recovers the spirit and setting of the original video games of capcom with great luxury of details. From the hand of Arvi Licensing We can now enjoy the film at home on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD and a special limited edition in a metal box. Taking advantage of its recent launch, we leave you with a photographic report as well as more details of the 4K UHD + Blu-ray edition.

On Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon CityOnce a thriving headquarters city for pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with a great evil brewing beneath the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must come together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and survive the night.

Written and directed by Johannes Robertsthis fan and filmmaker brings the games back to life for a whole new generation of fans, going back to the origins of the wildly popular franchise resident Evil. The new film in the successful saga stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen and Robbie Amell.

Edition:

The 4K UHD+ Blu-ray edition of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City It is presented in the classic black case for the 4K format, with the Spanish poster on the cover, while the back cover presents us with a selection of images from the film along with the technical and artistic data and synopsis. Inside the case we find both the 4K UHD disc and the Blu-ray disc, each one silk-screened with a different image and the title in English and Spanish, respectively.

Image and sound:

4K UHD and Blu-ray discs present the movie in a 2.40:1 aspect ratio, that is, with the classic black bars at the top and bottom. At the sound level, the best sound quality is found on the 4K UHD disc, which includes English Dolby Atmos, while the track in Spanish, both in 4K UHD and on Blu-ray, is in DTS HD Master Audio 5.1.

4K UHD technical characteristics:

Language: Castilian DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Latin American Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1, Hungarian Dolby Digital 5.1, English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible), English DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Italian DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Brazilian Portuguese DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Thai Dolby Digital 5.1, Turkish Dolby Digital 5.1.

Subtitles: Arabic, Bulgarian, Castilian, Czech, Korean, Croatian, Danish, Slovak, Slovenian, Latin American Spanish, Estonian, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Dutch, Hungarian, English, Icelandic, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Simplified Mandarin, Traditional Mandarin , Norwegian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Romanian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish.

Image format: 2.40:1.

Duration: 107 minutes approx.

Blu-ray technical characteristics:

Audio: Spanish DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Hindi Dolby Digital 5.1, Hungarian Dolby Digital 5.1, English DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Italian DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Tamil Dolby Digital 5.1, Turkish Dolby Digital 5.1.

Subtitles: Arabic, Bulgarian, Spanish, Czech, Croatian, Danish, Slovak, Slovenian, Estonian, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Dutch, Hungarian, English, Icelandic, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Swedish, Turkish.

Image format: 2.40:1.

Duration: 107 minutes approx.

Additional content:

The 4K UHD+ Blu-ray edition of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City includes the following extras:

Replicating the DNA (0:10:58). Extra reviewing this film’s fidelity to the first two original games, as well as discussing the cast and characters, and much more.

Mercenaries, corpses and chaos (0:08:06). This extra covers the influences and atmosphere of horror, the chemistry of the cast, the direction of Johannes Robertsfilming locations and much more.

Zombies, lickers and the terror of Resident Evil (0:05:40). A look at some of the creatures and zombies seen throughout the film, focusing on design, prosthetics, and special effects.

photographic report of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City: