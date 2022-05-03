Welcome to Raccoon City streaming on HBO Max and Starz — Conocedores.com

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is the horror movie inspired by the classic PlayStation video game from the Japanese studio Capcom. This is the cinematic reboot that proposes a story more attached to console games, where the survivors try to discover the truth behind the evil Umbrella Corporation, while fighting bloodthirsty zombies in the wastelands of Raccoon City. The film premiered in theaters in November 2021 and will be streaming on hbo max and Starz When?

“Welcome to Raccoon City” is directed by Johannes Roberts’s and its cast is headed by Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy , Neal McDonough as William Birkin, and Donal Logue as Chief Irons.

It is a Canadian-German co-production produced by Constantin Film and Davis Films for Sony Pictures Entertainment. Under the genres of horror, action and science fiction with zombies and adapted from the video game, with a duration of 107 minutes, the new film reboot of Resident Evil promises to move away from what the previous films in the saga were and stick a little more to the story featured in the original video games.

Under that concept, the official synopsis released by Sony refers to the fact that “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” has similarities with the first games in the saga: “Once the prosperous home of the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a desolate wasteland, with a great evil looming beneath the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the inhabitants are forever changed and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

The film picks up the highly recognizable elements of the first two games, the mansion from “Resident Evil” and the police station and burning Raccoon City from “Resident Evil 2,” and introduces the origin story for Claire and Chris Redfield, featuring zombies. , mutant monsters and conspiracies with scenes loaded with references, winks and some scenes copied from video games to the delight of fans of the franchise.

“Resident Evil” celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021 and apart from a new video game, an animated series and other initiatives, it launched this new film adaptation that, unlike the six films in the saga starring Milla Jovovich, tries to get closer to the universe created by Capcom and by telling a story taken directly from several of its titles.

When to watch “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” on HBO Max and Starz

The new cinematographic reboot of the popular video game saga “Resident Evil”, from Sony Pictures, was released in theaters on November 25 of last year and will be streaming on May 23, 2022 through the platforms hbo max and Starz.

Like “Spider-Man 3: No Way Home”, “Uncharted”, “Morbius”, “Venom” and all the Sony Pictures movies, as announced by CONOCEDORES.com®, after passing through theaters, “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” will be streaming in Latin America on HBO Max and other markets; while in the United States, the landing will be through the Starz platform.

It must be remembered that, in the United States, Sony Pictures had an agreement with Starz, to give its films made into movies until 2021. But that year, the company of Japanese origin signed two new agreements. First with Netflix, to become the first release window for its films, starting in 2022, and then with Disney Plus, to be the second window, after theaters, digital stores and Netflix.

In this way, in North America, the streaming tour of “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” will be, first on Starz from next May 23, then on Netflix and finally on Disney Plus. The good news is that this agreement is only for the United States, and both in Latin America and much of Europe, this film can be seen on the HBO Max platform from that same date.