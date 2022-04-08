Well-being: 4 habits that help improve your day | IMP | FAMILY

Do you wake up tired and not wanting to do your daily activities? Stop suffering, everything has a solution and the secret is to create a chain of habits that will help you improve your day to day life. If you don’t know what they are, here we tell you:

1. HEALTHY EATING. It will help improve the functioning of your body and mind. Therefore, it is important to include fruits or vegetables in your first meal of the day: breakfast. In this way, you will start with vitality and energy.

2. RELAXING BATH. “A ‘shower’ with cold water in the morning and using a mildly scented soap is ideal for activating our body. In addition, it immediately eliminates the feeling of tiredness and helps improve mood, also helping to reduce stress and anxiety levels”recommend Nature specialists.

3. SELF-MASSAGE ROUTINE. Massages are a great tool to recharge energy, so performing them at the beginning of the day is an excellent practice. You can start by massaging the area of ​​the head and hands using circular movements.

4. PRIORITIZE YOUR TIME. “You want to be productive, but you tend to surf social media and play video games every time you open your phone. Be firm and define the activities you will do in the first hours of the day”indicates James Clear, author of the book ‘Atomic Habits’.

Constant regret can lead to depression, be careful!

Internal dialogue is normal, but it becomes a problem when we begin to question everything and that affects our emotional state, since complaining will never be the solution.

The first thing you should do is detect if you complain all day. Photo: iStock.

‘Why life doesn’t reward me and others do’, ‘the world is against me’ or ‘I’m sick of everything’, are phrases that many people tend to repeat daily, without realizing that they are emotionally wearing down and can fall into depression, stress, anxiety, negativism, pessimism and uncertainty.

For the psychologist and psychotherapist Rosa Tenazoa, complaining about life all the time indicates that something is not right inside us and that means that we cannot fully enjoy the present . “Internal dialogue is normal, but it becomes a problem when we begin to question everything and that affects our emotional state, since complaining will never be the solution”warns the specialist.

TO DO

♦First detect if you complain all day. It is normal to do it at some point, but when it is constant it becomes a problem.

♦Then identify what issues cause you complaints (home, health, work, family, love). Try to be as specific as possible. For example, if your family bothers you, ask yourself: is it a family member? Is it your whole family? So you will find a solution.

♦If you can’t solve it by yourself, seek the help of a specialist, it is essential that you learn to enjoy what you have now.

DID YOU KNOW…

Sometimes the complaint is a learned behavior. Perhaps we have heard it since childhood from parents, from a relative or from other people.

