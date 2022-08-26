Well-being: 5 reasons why you are tired all the time | IMP | FAMILY

There are days when the energies are not enough to fulfill the work at home, in the studios or office. Of course it could be that you have some kind of deficiency or disease, but there are often other reasons why we feel this way. The director of the Zenda Yoga School, Sasha Blume Bisiak, tells you:

1. BAD REST. Everyone knows that little sleep affects rest, but poor quality sleep is more detrimental. “That’s why I recommend before going to bed to put your worries aside, breathe deeply 10 times and keep your mind blank, in this way rest will be full”. advises Blume.

2. POOR DIET. It is important maintain a balanced diet based on fruits and vegetables. It is healthy to eat every 4 hours to keep your metabolism activated and eat your last meal at 7 pm so that the body can process the food. Of course, no processed food because it takes away energy.

3. LACK OF EXERCISES. Daily physical activity helps our nervous, circulatory, and digestive systems work better. If we don’t get enough exercise, muscles and joints start to atrophy and make it difficult to perform tasks.

4.DO NOT DRINK WATER. When you don’t drink enough fluids, your body becomes dehydrated. and, therefore, the blood circulation is slower producing tiredness and lethargy in the body.

5. EXCESS OF SELF-CRITICISM. Sometimes we are very hard on ourselves and we want to fulfill all the tasks that we have set for ourselves. “It’s good to take a moment to smug, we can sleep late or eat something we like. We will see how we wake up with more desire to fulfill the pending ones”recommends the expert.

The real energy you need is to work with peace, tranquility and in a state of balance to do your activities without stress.

