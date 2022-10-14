“Well-being, a global priority”





This October 10, the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) commemorates the 30th Edition of World Mental Health Day

Today, October 10, 2022the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) celebrate the thirtieth edition of World Mental Health Day with the motto “Making mental health and well-being for all a global priority”having been chosen by a global vote open to the public, including WFMH members, stakeholders and supporters.

Two years of pandemic and a war

Today’s world and, especially, the mental health of its inhabitants, is reeling from the effects of the pandemic derived from COVID-19migratory movements, the climatic emergency… Destabilization that affects Europe more than ever in recent times, with a war on the borders of the continent and one unprecedented energy crisis.

As the WFMH recalls, the mental health and well-being of many health, social and frontline workers have been affected by the pandemic, as No nation was prepared for the mental health crisis associated with the COVID-19. In addition, they ensure that the rates of people with suicidal thoughts have increased around the world, as people with experiences of poor mental health and their families still state that their well-being is not always in the sights of governments or society in general: “Stigma and discrimination continue to be a barrier to social inclusion and access to adequate care”.

The war in ukraine started last February, as well as the energy crisis associated with it, are also having serious consequences on the mental health of the population in general. However, the worst is yet to come in Ukraine, as it is expected that at least a third of Ukrainian citizens end up developing depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorderaccording to the CARE International Confederation, which also insists on the urgent need to “provide support to those suffering from the trauma of war, now and in the months and years to come.

The case of Spain

Already in 2020, the National Statistics Institute (INE) calculated that 2.1 million Spaniards5.4% of the population, had suffered during the pandemic some type of depressive picture, considering 230,000 cases of severe symptomatology. And it is that, as confirmed by the European Health Survey in Spain that same year, between the situation before the pandemic and during it, there was an increase of 3.3 percentage points in the little interest or joy in doing things. ; 2.8 points in the feeling of being down or depressed and 2 points in sleeping problems. Ultimately, a increased occasional symptoms of mental disorders such as depression.

Mental disorders that, in their most serious diagnosis, can lead to suicide. In 2020the year in which the COVID-19 pandemic, 3,941 people committed suicide in Spain, which translates into up to three hundred more deaths than in 2019, double the increase that occurred in that year compared to 2018. They continue to be more mens those who die from this cause, almost 2,000 more a year than women, mostly in the range from 50 to 54 years and in small villages, of up to 10,000 inhabitants.

“Making mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority”

This is the manifesto motto for World Mental Health Day 2022 chosen by the WFMH. For the Federation, “it gives us the opportunity to revive our efforts to make the world a better place.” From her, they insist that Governments have a key role to play, so they consider it necessary to strengthen collaboration between governments, citizens and planners so that they can develop “truly joint processes that provide mental health and well-being to our entire population”.

World Mental Health Day was observed for the first time on 10th October 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health. The day aims to raise awareness in the global community about mental health

Know more at https://t.co/7wDxHJ4WNO #WMHD2022 @IvbijaroGabriel pic.twitter.com/LXeA9yH3hF — World Federation for Mental Health (@WFMH_Official) September 19, 2022

In Spain, we have had a namesake of this World Federation since 1983. The Confederation MENTAL HEALTH Spaina non-profit organization, is in charge of bringing together the main Spanish associations of people with mental health problems and their families in order to achieve the adoption of all those measures to improve your quality of life, as well as defend their rights and represent the associative movement around it. Like every year, they choose a parallel lemma dictated by the World Federation: “Go ahead like to mental health. For the right to grow in well-being”. The Queen presides over the institutional act of the #WorldMentalHealthDay 2022, whose motto this year is “#LikeMentalHealth. For the right to grow in well-being”. ➡️https://t.co/E6UB4syVbt pic.twitter.com/W3OJyVtLSi — House of SM the King (@CasaReal) October 5, 2022

Prevention is possible and recovery is effective

From the WFMH they remember that there is more and more evidence that it is possible prevent mental health problems through general and specific evidence-based interventions. These can improve outcomes for individuals across the spectrum of mental disorders, and we can all contribute to the awareness about them.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)adopted at the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2015, cannot be achieved unless all governments around the world make a «significant investment in improving mental well-being», according to the WFMH. As an example, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shown how many health systems are not prepared to deal with the physical and mental health problems faced by their population.

