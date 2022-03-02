Well-being: Four tips to maintain vitality during the day | IMP | FAMILY

Often, it happens to us that we arrive at the end of the day exhausted, we feel that the last hours of our day are eternal and exhausting. The cause of this tiredness can be centered on a countless bad habits that we have acquired in our day to day.

If this is your case, we recommend make some changes in your routine and introduce actions that help you to feel full of energy, especially this summer. Here are 4 tips so you don’t arrive exhausted at the end of the day and can focus on your responsibilities:

1. Physical activity:

Include in your day to day habits related to sports training. A routine suited to your needs will not only provide physical benefits, but also mental and social ones. In this new normal there are various digital and personalized training platforms, as well as face-to-face routines, we invite you to explore them.

2. Adequate hydration:

Inadequate hydration can cause you to feel very tired or tired, even more so in this summer season when our body tends to lose more fluid. Drink water throughout the dayespecially in the hottest hours.

3. Create your relaxation routine:

Transport yourself to a place that transmits peace and connects you with the deepest; the ocean, as a source of relaxation is ideal for this step. Includes a sensory journey that activates your senses and promote a true encounter with the sea.

4. Sleep better:

Sleeping few hours affects our body strength and mental capacity. It is essential to rest properly for our body to carry out physiological functions elementals and maintain a balance with our mind. It is recommended to sleep between 7 and 9 hours a day, to avoid getting up tired and thus be able to enjoy our work and leisure activities.