Well-being: Get to know the relaxing power of plants, more so now in winter| IMP | FAMILY

Our country has a great variety of flora, which not only stands out for its great beauty, but also for its healing and relaxing properties. And that is why, for many years, various people have been using different plants and flowers to calm anxiety, stress, nerves and even some evils.

Women days before their menstruation are very anxious due to the hormonal change that their body undergoes. And to regulate it they do not need to resort to medication, plants such as sage, mint, lemon balm and pimpernel are the best solution, They have a calming effect. They are taken as an infusion and ready. Other plants with a relaxing effect are:

♦ Rosemary, basil and thyme. These three plants are ideal for relieving muscle pain caused by stress.

♦ Nettle. It is very beneficial to reduce problems of fatigue, stress or anemia.

♦ Mint. It is perfect for all those moments in which we are saturated and we need to clear our minds, since it favors creativity and imagination.

♦ Melissa and lavender. Ideal to unwind and relax after a hard day’s work. You can fill the bathtub with hot water and add a few drops of lemon balm and lavender.

♦ Lemon verbena. It has very good relaxing properties, it is used both for stress problems, anxiety, insomnia or nervousness in general.

♦ Fennel. Helps reduce anxiety, especially in children.

FORM OF CONSUMPTION

Flowers and plants should not be boiled or sweetened, because doing so reduces or cancels their active ingredients. His recommendation is to place a handful of plants or branches in very hot water. Cover, let stand a few minutes and then drink the infusion.

GOOD ADVICE

Plants and flowers help relax us and foster a positive mood in life, but they won’t do all the work for us. Forgiving, living in the present, doing physical activity, resting well, eating healthy and not comparing yourself with others, will be attitudes and best allies in the search for our own well-being.

