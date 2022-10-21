Well-being in older adults: 5 exercises to live a healthy transition to retirement

The withdrawal process can be considered as a stage of risk or opportunity. This depends on several factors (iStock)

The increase in life expectancy that has been observed in recent years has generated numerous modifications in the way in which the aging and the retirement.

Currently, the process of retirement from the formal labor stage can be considered as a stage of risk or of chance. This depends on many factors, including genetic, historical, contextual and personal. Personal characteristics include personality, emotions, actions and the way of interpreting events throughout life.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines Healthy Aging as the process of promoting and maintaining the functional capacity that allows well-being in old age.

Experts say it’s important to foster and maintain the functional capacity that enables well-being in old age

“Functional capacity is what enables a person to be and do what is important to them. For its part, in a broad sense, the term well-being includes concepts such as satisfaction, happiness and fulfillment”, he tells Infobae Belén Tarallo, a psychotherapist from INECO and specialist in Wellness

Although the control that a person can have over their genetic and contextual aspects is null, or at best very limited, it does exist. greater choice in some personal aspectsespecially in the actions that are carried out daily and in the way of interpreting vital events.

This is why there are some tips from the Wellness Psychology To go through this stage in a healthy way:

The important thing is to select activities that can be carried out frequently, and that adapt to our tastes and abilities. If there is a variety of activities even better, to keep the strategy fresher.

Maintaining frequent contact with loved ones (family, friends) and with the environment (for example, neighbors or vendors from nearby businesses) is essential to feel good and stay connected.

Such as housework or personal care. The benefits of maintaining an active and autonomous routine They are not only physical, but also psychological. If any task requires help, in cases where it is possible, it is important to make the necessary adaptations so that the person can continue to participate in it.

The most important thing about such recommendations is to be able to adapt them to individual needs, abilities and interests. If difficulties or challenges are encountered in this process, it is recommended to consult a health professional.

