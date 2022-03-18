Well-being is in such everyday things as going for a walk

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us have lost the habit of going on spontaneous outings with our family and friends. Instead, we are now more likely to stay home and chat on text messages.

It may be that at first glance we do not see a problem in these behaviors, but in the long run, psychologists say that we will notice their effects on our mental health. This is because our well-being depends on things as simple as going for a walk, according to a recent study.

Can walking give our brain well-being?

The researchers found that even a short walk to the supermarket can affect our psychological and emotional well-being for good. In particular, because walking requires a uniform movement of the body, which helps blood flow better to the brain and stress is reduced.

To find out, the team analyzed 106 patients with various health problems. These include affective, anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorders. They were forced to carry a GPS to track their movements, so that it would be easier to see when they moved from medical institutions to other places.

Interestingly, after a few weeks, the authors found that all the moments of well-being that the patients reported also coincided with large geographical movements, that is, walks around the city.

“Those who felt more energetic after movement had a greater volume of gray brain matter in the cingulate cortex. A part of the brain associated with emotional regulation.” Andrew T. Gloster, researcher at the University of Basel

In contrast, patients who spent most of the day at home, or in the outpatient clinic, rarely reported feeling satisfied with themselves or with their lives.

wellness vs exercise

However, the researchers of the study clarify that “walking” should not be confused with “doing physical exercise”, since although both are movements, we only obtain well-being when we go for a walk.

The reason for this is that when we walk, we are not only putting our body into action, but also stimulating our senses. This through the landscapes that go around while we walk through a green area, for example, or through a shopping center.

According to experts, these landscapes help our brain release serotonin, which makes us feel more focused and happy with life. Not to mention that it also makes us think about problems in a much more positive way.

That’s why researchers encourage us to simply get outside and spend a little time in the real world, rather than in front of a screen.

Strengthen our happiness one step at a time

When most of us think of activities to stimulate the mind and generate safe well-being, we imagine resting at home. But everything seems to indicate that well-being comes to us through the most everyday things.

We are experiencing strong restrictions of public life, and it is something that we cannot avoid. What we can achieve is that this does not affect our well-being, promoting practices that have always been part of our daily lives, such as going for a walk with friends or enjoying the fresh air.

