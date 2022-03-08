Well-being management, a rising value

More and more professionals require high training to be able to manage the people who today are the strategic axis of any company. The 4th edition of Master of Strategic Management in Organizational Well-being (DEBO) has begun by providing content that will be decisive in becoming a true agent of change. In this edition we have national and international students from Spain, Andorra, Ecuador, Chile and Mexico.

The Master arrives loaded with newswith new faces, with additions of two important referents, Teresa Viejo and Laura Chicawho, along with the cast of teachers, referents in applied research in positive occupational psychology and healthy organization make this postgraduate degree even more enriching.

The Master, directed by Carmen Soler and Mercedes Aznar has prestigious international partnerswhich endorse the training, which uses a scientific methodology, derived from positive occupational psychology (HEROmodel)providing management models for health and people, Organizational Well-being certification models (ModeloMBO), emphasizing on issues as important as the leadership (self-love, redarchic, emotionally intelligent, security), Jobcrafting, digitization in the model of Organizational Well-being, transformation and talent development senior In The Age Of Longevity, conciliation, creativity, communication, personal brand, marketing, sustainability, neurohappiness models (happynet)among others.

Training with certification of 60 credits per UNIVERSITY FLORIDA, combine sessions live online and online sessions on the platform, and in addition the students have the opportunity to be able to use the diagnostic tool for healthy and resilient organizations, as well as access specialized seminars already mentoring during the last fours course months, to help the student when doing the TFM work. There is also the opportunity to participate in the outstanding international meeting “Forum of Healthy Organizations”, webinars and book presentationswhile doing the master’s degree you are an active member in the Community I MUSTgenerating international and multicultural synergies in an environment of growth and mutual learning.

Carmen Soler, expert in organizational well-being has highlighted that “at a key moment like the present, having training that helps the company to position itself strategically is essential. Thanks to the tools of this master’s degree, students can incorporate knowledge and an effective methodology to achieve healthy environments in increasingly competitive companies. Because it has been shown that investing in occupational health translates into less absenteeism, greater employee satisfaction and increased productivity”.