“We’ll break all the shop windows. With Thunberg …”: that’s what’s behind the song

It is useless to go around it: the song Bye Bye de The list representative is the real catchphrase of the latest edition of the Sanremo festival. The pressing rhythm of the song remained in the head of many, willingly and unwillingly, but let’s be honest: how many stopped to understand the lyrics? Here, certainly very few.

Pushing as much as possible on the concept that the duo wanted to pass from the Ariston stage, it can be summed up that Ciao, ciao basically tells the end of the world. Now the song looks a lot less funny, right? In fact, the melody could be misleading but there are other elements of this song that few people know.

Beyond the left fist closed at each end of the performance, which someone wanted to pass as a “still image of the choreography” but instead gives him red environments has been strongly claimed, few know that the song is the daughter of the gretine demonstrations in Milan last September. It was the same members of the duo, Veronica Lucchesi and Dario Mangiaracina, who revealed it in an interview with the weekly Today: “ When we wrote it we were in Milan participating in the demonstrations against global warming. We met Greta Thunberg “.

And in fact, going to read the lyrics of the song, something should have been guessed: “ This is the hour of the end, we will break all the windows. It’s up to us, you don’t feel it, like a wave will come. I feel it will explode, it will explode “. For heaven’s sake, the message they want to send about the dangers of global warming and many other beautiful things is nice. But” we will break all the shop windows “Why? There should be a message of peace and stigmatization of violent protests. Exalting them in a song seems out of place.