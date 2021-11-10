“Well done Pisacane to say the offer of ADL. I think it will eventually go away “

More or less uncontrolled rumors are spreading about Lorenzo Insigne’s contract renewal with Napoli. The Neapolitan journalist, Raffaele Auriemma, who spoke in today’s episode of Club Napoli All News broadcast on Teleclub Italia, made it clear. “Well his agent, Vincenzo Pisacane, did the talking, remedying a communication defect, clarifying that Napoli has offered just over half of those alleged 5 million. This is because when there is more than a rumor, news about the fact that the Napoli would have offered that figure to Insigne and he does not accept it despite being remarkable for a 31-year-old who would earn it up to 35 in addition to the bonuses, discontent among the fans are caused like ‘what does he want? Why does he do this? Maybe he has something else for your hands … ‘making mistaken beliefs “.

At the moment, however, in Auriemma’s opinion there is no balance, because “I think Insigne will go to play somewhere else. If what Pisacane says is true, and I have no reason to doubt it, I will make a reason and I have every right, unlike the president who could have avoided that sentence even though if correct. But we are talking about the Napoli captain who is fighting for the Scudetto and, therefore, it is necessary to keep tension low. So, I think that the right amount that could entice him to stay is the 5 million plus bonuses, as it is read somewhere, but I do not think it is in the availability of Napoli that he has decided to lower the amount of wages. An effort could only do it for representative players like Koulibaly, who still has requests “. The defensive center will return from disqualification with Inter just after the break which is “very blessed – Auriemma said – because Napoli arrived unloaded at the match against Verona, with six goals scored in the last five games against 18 in the previous 7 and this is enough to justify this thesis “.