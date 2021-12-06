well Dow Jones, down Nasdaq. After Bitcoin crypto stocks plummet, Coinbase -6%

Contrasted US futures, with those on the Dow Jones that jumped by more than 250 points, benefiting from purchases that flowed above all to energy, industrial and aviation stocks, and those on the Nasdaq under pressure. At 1.30pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones advanced by 0.65% to 34.792 points; futures on the S&P 500 rose by 0.26% to 4,549 points, while futures on the Nasdaq fell by 0.48% to 15,640 points. Investors continue to sell off technology stocks, which have relatively high valuations – the same stocks that weighed down the US stock market last week. Ten-year Treasury rates are recovering, which fell last week as a result of the Omicron threat. However, the value remains decidedly contained, growing to just 1.394%. The trepidation rises for the meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve, from which great news is expected, after it was President Jerome Powell himself who said that, perhaps, the time would come to stop supporting the transitory word at the term inflation. Powell spoke of the need to accelerate the Fed’s tapering, which currently corresponds to a reduction in asset purchases that the US central bank makes monthly to the value of $ 30 billion per month. The cut, according to some analysts, could be doubled. There are those who believe that the Fed may also begin to address the question of when to start raising fed funds rates. Crypto stocks under pressure in the premarket, after the sharp thud in Bitcoin prices on Saturday. Coinbase has lost up to -6%, Square falls by almost 3%. Bitcoin instead returned to the area between $ 47,000 and $ 49,000 after plunging to $ 42,000, losing around 14% over the weekend.