we’ll see what happens, we did everything to play “

The director of the Udinese technical area Pierpaolo Marine he commented, to the microphones of Dazn, the race that was not played with Salernitana:

“The official position is that the League has not, rightly, postponed the game and we are obliged to appear on the pitch in accordance with the regulations. The League has the duty to protect the regularity of the championship and that a match is not postponed due to a positive player. We went to play in Rome with Lazio with 7 players with Covid and with the coach included. Yet we won 1-3 on that occasion. The League has done what is right. We will see what happens, but there is a peculiarity compared to Juventus-Napoli, namely that Salernitana should have taken a charter and not an airliner. Article 4 states that teams must take a private plane. the ASL provision; it was only to prevent the trip on an airliner, if there had been a charter the Salernitana, to whom our solidarity goes, could have been here regularly. We have given our willingness to swab, we have done everything to play the game“