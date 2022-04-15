‘We’ll see what leather the most straps come out of’; Orozco responds to Dibu

Midtime Editorial

We’ll see! jonathan orozcogoalkeeper of the Xolos from Tijuana responded to the reaction of Argentina’s starting goalkeeper, Emiliano “Dibu” Martinezabout which the The Mexican team will be “an easy rival to beat” in the group stage of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Mexico grows in the World Cups: Orozco

“We’ll see which leather comes out of more straps, they feel confident because we lost 4-0 in a friendly match and they think it will be very simplethat they already have it won. The Mexican player grows when he plays against these rivalsthere is the case of Germany in the last World Cup. In the World Cups, Mexico grows and we’ll see if in the end he says ‘easy’ again,” he said. Orozco in an interview with Fox Sports.

The same way, jonathan orozco talked about the injury that prevented him from being part of the last call of the Mexican team and his desire to demonstrate his talent to secure a place in the Tri. The goalkeeper mentioned that he must “do things well with his club to fight for a call-up”.

He declared that the injuries are “imponderable” as a footballer and that they can’t be thinking about taking care of themselves all the time, “at least I don’t think like that,” said the Xolos goalkeeper. Similarly, he spoke about the possible heir to Mexico in the position of goalkeeperlooking to the future.

“That is a very controversial issue. I think Tata (Martino) has it clear, the old man knows about all of them, and it’s not just what the goalkeeper does on the field, but what he offers you outside. For me, processes come sooner or later, I think today it would have to be Acevedo, he is the next Memo Ochoa but you have to polish it because football evolves”.