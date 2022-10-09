Wellness and sports festivals are trending

When, at the beginning of the summer, the ‘Financial Times’ published an article in which it spoke of fitness and wellness festivals as well as new music festivals, we have to confess that it took us a few seconds to understand what it was all about. Can a poster full of meditation sessions and yoga classes in which kombucha is served instead of beer be the new Sónar? We thought that perhaps it was an Anglo-Saxon trend that would have no place in the Spanish festival calendar… But shortly after, we began to realize that these types of gatherings are becoming more and more popular in our country, where many people have discovered that challenging mind and body is really stimulating.

“It’s about living better for longer”

“Self care it has become one of the main motivations to travel, especially connected to experiences related to spirituality. We seek to reinvent our bodies and nurture our souls but, above all, reconnect with our purpose in life, with our existence. In this way, nature and technology will go together to create new and incredible experiences and spas will become centers of longevity and an extension of life, with personalized prevention and strengthening programs. It’s about living better for longer. All issues that will be addressed by the experts at Alma Festival. After the holidays, more and more people turn to the meditation and who change their eating habits towards healthier ones and physical training”, explains the Alma Festival team, the gateway to the ‘cool season’ Six Senses Ibiza.

Six Senses Ibiza presents Alma Festival Assaf Pinchuck

The ‘cool season’ takes place twice a year, in the cooler months, with a comprehensive wellness approach. The festival, held from November 3 to 6, aims to be a meeting point for people united by the purpose of finding a meaningful way to connect with themselves, others and the world around them, breathing new life into modern spirituality fed for the insights and multiple experiences that some of the leading international voices in personal growth can provide.

“Learning to live in uncertainty has become the norm”

“For years and long before the pandemic, there were already changes in humanity related to the increase in stress and anxiety, mainly generated by the work environment. Today, and as a result of world events in recent years, learning to live in uncertainty has become the norm. On the other hand, the increase in the use of technology is creating the most connected society in history, but which, in turn, is the one that feels the most alone. Of particular concern is the increase in suicides among young people. It is significant that Organic Law 3/2018, of December 5, on the Protection of Personal Data and guarantee of digital rights, includes the right to disconnection in the workplace. Therefore, these changes in society already came before the pandemic, only this has accelerated them enormously”, comments the Mindful Travel Destinations team.

Ernst Haas

“Recently, the World Travel & Tourism Council has published the ‘Mental Health Guidelines’ in January 2021, already anticipating a difficult emotional situation that will affect the health of tourism workers. All this is leading to the consolidation of new products and trends that propose new tourist experiences augmented or “Figital” (Hybrid Physical and Digital World), focused on the well-being of the planet and people, all supported by transformative technologies that seek the well-being of the human being. The Mindful Travel or wellness tourism is focused on creating experiences that facilitate balance between the planet, physical well-being, emotional health and spiritual peace for those who travel. It goes beyond ‘slow’, regenerative, responsible or sustainable tourism”, he assures.

“It’s about inspiring new frequencies with connection, spirituality and celebration”

Alma Festival has designed an irresistible program with figures of the stature of the model Lily Cole, Dave Asprey, considered to be ‘the father of biohacking’; Taryn Toomey, founder of The Class; Vishen Lakhiani, CEO of educational platform Mindvalley, and Michael Smith, co-founder of Calm app. “It is about inspiring new frequencies through connection, spirituality and celebration, building on the power of wellness, music, art and creativity to open our six senses and soul”, explains the team.

“Ibiza is a destination with a unique energy, which Six Senses Ibiza channels through a magnetic natural environment and formidable facilities that combine comfort and privacy, with panoramic views of the sea and spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Reconnecting and revitalizing the senses in places of extraordinary natural beauty, with meaningful and profound experiences, empathetic hospitality and pioneering wellness is the vision of the Six Senses brand, and Six Senses Ibiza, the company’s first resort in Spain, is not different,” they say.

The Soul Festival meeting Sis Senses Ibiza﻿

According to the latest eDreams study, with 10,000 travelers from Europe and the US, 74% of Spaniards affirm that they will prioritize, above all, the search for personal well-being, self care and relaxation on your next vacation. “There are more and more, those who seek in their trips something more than a treatment to have smoother skin or relax tense muscles due to stress, a hair graft or a liposuction. Our rhythm of life, the constant changes, having to live a life with more and more uncertainty and an increasingly sick planet, are increasing the number of travelers who are looking for augmented tourist experiences of this type”, explains Mindful Travel Destinations, whose travelers make two trips in one: they enjoy the trip to a destination and at the same time, they make an inner journey that helps them return positively transformed.

Dolce by Wyndham Sitges Barcelona Dolce by Wyndham Sitges Barcelona

For its part, Dolce by Wyndham Sitges Barcelona lands in the wellbeing sector, presenting its first spiritual retreat at the hands of Laura Hayden, the Body Mind Soul Detox Weekend. From October 21 to 23, attendees will be able to disconnect from the mental noise in which today’s society has plunged us to tune in with the positive energy present in all things. Among the activities we find different forms of yoga in the hotel gardens and on the beach; meditation classes and mindfulness; nutrition-conscious breakfasts, lunches and dinners; group coaching workshops…

For its part, in Girona, the Health Hackers Meeting will be held from October 8 to 9, where you will learn how to treat your health problems from the source thanks to a weekend of workshops, conferences and activities.

“Spirituality, play, celebration and sex are vital to creating a nurturing environment”

Undoubtedly, these types of meetings are becoming more common in the face of society’s desire to celebrate the body by nurturing spirituality. “It’s about changing your environment so your body does what you want. Spirituality, play, celebration and even sex are vital elements in creating a rich nurturing environment. I am honored to share this valuable knowledge at Alma Festival at Six Senses in Ibiza”, says Dave Asprey. Do you dare to embrace these new experiences in which the OM is the new Ah?