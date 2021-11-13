Wellness gift ideas for Christmas: what to choose

LAnd gift ideas dedicated to Wellness they are among the most appreciated by those who receive them. A online naturopathy course with discount for female readers, a self-massage mat with pins that simulate the rebalancing effect ofacupuncture, a subscription to the lessons of yoga or Pilates also online, to do at home comfortably live with the teacher or at another time. Then erotic gadgets And anti-stress, scented candles ed natural essences to promote relaxation in the home and office environment. Many gift ideas for this Christmas 2021 dedicated to those who want to take care of themselves and the people they care about.

Wellness gift ideas: the Bach Flowers course with a discount for female readers

Useful in all stages of life, from pregnancy to menopause, to receive dietary and natural advice and indications to regain psycho-physical balance, the Naturopathy of Francesca Maffeo (@Naturopatialove) proposes a Bach Flower Advice Package. With a special surprise for this Christmas 2021. “Bach flowers refer to the branch of phytotherapy called flower therapy”, explains Francesca Maffei. «These flowers help to bring emotions into harmony and overcome blocks or obstacles that we feel in our life. The consultancy helps to identify which flowers are suitable for the personal situation you are experiencing, to find your emotional and psychophysical balance ». The course lasts about 30-45 minutes and can also be done online. Price 49 € – 20% dedicated to iODonna readers.

Wellness gift ideas: erotic gadgets

Not just sex toys. Natural-based and anti-allergic lubricants, small self-heating vibrators to help women in menopause or after childbirth who suffer from hypertonicity of the pelvic floor and therefore have pain during sexual intercourse. And then a Pelvic floor vaginal training set. 6 Soft, waterproof and non-porous silicone balls for easy cleaning. An aid to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles that can be used by beginners and not thanks to the different weights. You start with the lightest colored weight and use a water lubricant for a more comfortable fit. Helps strengthen the vaginal pelvic floor muscles, to treat theurinary incontinence, to speed up the post-pregnancy vaginal recovery and favors more intense orgasms.

Mental well-being starts with movement

We have learned by now. To feel good from a psychological point of view, to better manage anxiety or depressive states, it is essential to exercise regularly and correctly. So why not give those you love a subscription with a personal coach or a course of lessons even online with certified professionals? Like the lessons also online of Pilates, Barré training, Blackroll, CardioYoga, HIIT / Tabata, Hypopressive Postural Gymnastics, AntiGravity Fitness & Yoga, IPATH Restorative Yoga with Paola Miretta @Miretz, Fitness & Personal Trainer in Piacenza and on Zoom. A monthly Pilates Fitness lessons package for streaming costs 40 euros. For all other information visit https://fitnessboutique.club/corsionline/.

