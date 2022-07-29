Wellness Sages: 5 Tips for Succeeding with Emotional Intelligence

5 Maxims To Imitate From Wise People – Wellness

An intelligent person can also be wise. And for this it is not about being a mathematician or a scientist, the issue goes further: it has to do with acquiring a series of behaviors that, when put into practice, make life much more bearable.

According to mental health expert Eric M. Brown, they have found 5 fundamental singularities which serve to recognize wisdom from the people.

Because one can be intelligent in certain aspects but not wise. Some experts believe that the wisdom is the “practical intelligence”they have it those who know how to make correct decisions and who also advise others well so that they get what they want.

1. Manage emotions

Well-being is the absence of fear. When fear leaves, joy, calm, rejoicing, contemplation and all those emotions that make us feel full or happy appear in its place.

To begin with, it is appropriate They are not carried away by emotions. the wise people they recognize them, but they know how to regulate them so that they do not cloud their judgment and be able to make the best decision in each case.

“Well-being is the absence of fear. When fear leaves, joy, calm, rejoicing, contemplation and all those emotions appear in its place. that make us feel full or happy. Confronting our weaknesses and fears is the way, but to achieve this we have to work hard. There are no magic recipes for these cases. Faith, hope or good wishes will not help us much. Only we need to work hard to face our weaknesses and start mastering them”, said in a recent note with this medium the psychologist and writer Celia Antonini.

2. Consideration

Believing in the other gives the possibility of trust without this meaning a guarantee of truthfulness (Getty Images)

The wise always take others into consideration when decide or advise, they don’t take the easy way out if it means hurting another person. From this place comes trust.

For sociology, philosophy, pedagogy and psychology, trust is the belief that a person will be able to act appropriately in a given situation. For many it is a hypothesis about the future conduct of the other.

Confidence will be reinforced depending on the actions. According to psychologist Adriana Guraieb, it is one of the foundations on which human relationships are built. Believing in the other gives the possibility of trusting without this meaning a guarantee of truthfulness. “If human beings were totally transparent, trust would not even be necessary, but since we are not always completely sincere, it is necessary to appeal to this feeling,” she assured. Infobae the expert.

3. Adapt to situations

these kind of people knows adapt to uncomfortable situations better than the others. They are able to recognize different types of ways to improve the environment, either by leaving it behind, adapting to the context or changing the environment.

The ability to learn flexibly in new situations makes it possible to adapt to an ever-changing world (iStock)

This time of uncertainty that humanity is going through since the pandemic can be difficult. It requires flexibility to explore new approaches and find new solutions. But research from the lab of Joseph Gogos, MD, PhD, suggests that animals improve their ability to adapt the more new places and new faces they encounter.

“The ability to learn flexibly in new situations makes it possible to adapt to a world that is constantly changing,” says Joshua A. Gordon, lead author of the study and director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH) in the United States. Understanding the neural basis for this flexible learning in animals gives us insight into how this type of learning can be disrupted in humans.”

Published in Nature, the document was co-supervised by Dr. Gordon together with specialists Joseph A. Gogos and Alexander Z. Harris, both from Columbia University. In the demonstrates the powerful impact that novelty can have on the brain and its ability to solve problems. And it might inspire you to try something new every day. The ability to quickly adapt to new situations is essential for survival, and this flexibility is impaired in many neuropsychiatric disorders.

4. Hindsight

Equally, Wise people take past situations into account to understand present ones, thus managing to recognize patterns that help them make decisions.

5. Bring out the best

The wise have the ability to always make the best of every circumstance (Getty)

The wise have ability to always get the best of every circumstance, even, and above all, the bad ones. For this, quieting the mind is usually one of the best practices.

“The only way to remove from our minds what harms us is through a voluntary, conscious and chosen act by us,” he explained to Infobae in a note the psychologist and writer Celia Antonini. “Otherwise, the thoughts we have will be with us for as long as we decide to keep them. A person can keep a thought that hurts him all his life and leave it there, without doing anything with it.

