Wellness: The 3 keys to a healthy lifestyle | IMP | FAMILY

Health is not the absence of disease, but the complete physical, social and emotional well-being. In our day to day there are various causes that affect our health; however, it is also up to us to maintain harmony. Those who are in their thirties know firsthand the importance of taking care of the body; that well-being or health is the result of what they do all the time: sleep, study, work, go out to eat, think, etc. and not just from exercise or ‘that food’ they ate the night before.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Know the benefits of meditating as a couple

And always, we are in time to take measures to reduce the impact that bad decisions can cause in the lifestyle and the truth, the steps are few, but very powerful: (1) observe what we are doing (identify), (2) accept that change is in our hands, (3) break those paradigms or limiting beliefs and (4) live the results with satisfaction and full of energy.

WATCH THIS: 4 habits that help improve your day

For it, Milagros Agurto, nutritionist at Bénet, He leaves us 3 fundamental tips to achieve it:

1. Rest and exercise

We generally hear and read a lot about the benefits of exercise, but little about the importance of rest. Sleeping with a restful sleep, at least 7 hours, balances many of the body’s functions, helps maintain a healthy weight and decreases poor decisions about food intake. Over exercise not only helps reduce stress levels, but also strengthens muscles and increases energy expenditure at rest allowing an efficient use of food energy.

2. Attitude towards life

The way we face life also has to do with well-being, an attitude of hope and optimism, positive thoughts and working on resilience which is nothing more than coming out of adverse situations strengthened, help build good mental health.

3. Eat properly

It not only has to do with the amount of food and that there is from all the food groups, but also what is that internal dialogue that we manage, because when there is a good relationship with the body, there is also a good relationship with food. And according to individual needs, they should consume dairy products, fruits, vegetables, cereals, beans, tubers, fats, meats and eggs, both in quality and quantity. Taking care of your well-being with these suggestions will allow you to enjoy good physical and mental health, fill you with energy and, of course, help you maintain harmony in other aspects of life.

MORE INFORMATION:

Fourth dose: what is the amount that is applied in the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19?

Processing in Sunarp?: check HERE your registration procedures without leaving home and avoid long queues

Chemical castration for rapists: the cases in which the measure promoted by the Government would be applied