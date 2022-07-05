Wellness Tourism from Consciousness

CNDElistenthe program of Caribbean News Digital who directs and drives Jose Carlos de Santiagopresident of Excellencies Grouphad as a special guest Veronica Napuridirector of Peru Wellness Travel. Excelencias correspondent in Mexico, Armando de la Garzaserved as moderator of this pleasant talk.

Wellness tourism is a potential segment that has been growing rapidly in recent years in Peru, hand in hand with the services provided by lodging establishments, spas, thermal centers, among other facilities, aimed at those visitors who They are looking for a new way of traveling with alternative and relaxing experiences.

It is within this context that Peru Wellness Travela company framed in wellness and health tourism, an agency that wants to test the traveler’s ability to activate their inner power and experience the healing energy from natural environments.

Veronica Napuriwho is also a representative of Termatalia in Peru, has pointed out that health tourism in Peru generates about $120 million dollars annually, a figure that would increase if the government authorities decided to support maintenance work in various places that could be of great attraction for the national and foreign visitor.

For Napurí, it is essential to show before the eyes of the world that Peru has enormous potential to develop health tourism, which would thus make it an extremely attractive market, with higher incomes for this highly demanded concept after two years of forced confinement. due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

