Wellness Week: an opportunity to bring health to all of Honduras – PAHO/WHO

September (PAHO/WHO). Health fairs were held within the framework of the celebration of Wellness Week 2022, from September 10 to 23 in various cities of the country, to promote healthy lifestyles, in addition to promoting the vaccination of the population.

Like every year, the Pan American Health Organization, together with the countries and territories of the Region of the Americas and all its partners, celebrated the campaign of the Week of Well-being in the Americas, this year with the motto “Our neighborhood, our Health”. The campaign was a great opportunity to emphasize the importance of health promotion for the well-being of people and communities and to emphasize a positive vision of health, particularly in the cities of Santa Rosa de Copán and La Ceiba and in Tegucigalpa.

Throughout this week, comprehensive health and vaccination fairs were held, this being an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of immunization and the call to make a special effort to reach people who do not have regular access to services. health, including indigenous peoples, migrants and other vulnerable populations. Several activities were carried out: physical exercise on a tricycle for boys and girls with tricycles, dance, poetry and music for all people, these activities promote a healthy life, as well as they will be able to have access to nutrition counseling, preventive medical check-up And something very important is vaccination.

At the inauguration of the first fair in Copán, Piedad Huerta, PAHO/WHO Representative in Honduras, stated that “in the context of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the countries have not yet achieved their desired coverage to prevent death from COVID Likewise, regular vaccination schedules have coverage well below expectations. Thanks to vaccination, the lives of millions of boys and girls in the world have been saved. That is why I call on the population to attend health services and complete their vaccination schedules”. He also reiterated PAHO/WHO’s commitment to providing technical cooperation to the Ministry of Health and local governments, to advance towards the goal of achieving Universal Health and Primary Health Care, in addition to addressing the pandemic and, in particular, achieving the goal of vaccinating 100% of its eligible population against COVID-19, to prevent serious illness and deaths from this disease.

This event has been thanks to the technical cooperation of PAHO and the financial support of the Government of the United States of America. Through this alliance, we are promoting innovative strategies and tactics to increase vaccination coverage against COVID-19, but I also express my appreciation to local authorities for their high level of commitment, showing that by joining efforts in an intersectoral manner we can bring health and welfare to each and every person, leaving no one behind, concluded the Representative.