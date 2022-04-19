Wellness, what physical exercises to do at the end of the day?

The quality of training also depends on the position taken during the day. Do you work seated? Find out how to move after many hours of immobility

Sabrina Commis

A long day sitting down to work or study? Tired, it tends to ruin the back and ad “soften” some of our muscles. To improve well-being, you need to develop a commitment-based fitness routine. When you sit down from morning to night, you have to readjust your body to the effort: it is therefore better to privilege a session short and progressiverather than one that is too aggressive for the joints. If you want to get back into shape at the end of the day, stretch your muscles and tone your muscles effectively.

Wake up in a soft way: the advice of Laura Puccini, trainer, yoga and pilates teacher.

Make circles: standing, legs slightly apart, spread your arms sideways and execute wide arches. Repeat the movement 10 times clockwise, then 10 times counterclockwise. Make sure your pelvis is stationary.

Imitate the hula hoop: put your hands on your hips. Here the movement is concentrated only on the pelvis and not on the arms. Draw wide circles with your hips, as if you were making a circle. Repeat this twisting motion 10 times in one direction, then 10 times in the opposite.

Rotate your knees: standing up, bring your feet together but without joining them. Lower yourself, place your palms on your knees and perform gentle rotations, starting from the inside out. Knees must be bent during rotation and taut when returning to starting position. Do this movement 10 times in each direction.

In bridge position: Lie on your back, legs bent and feet flat on the ground and close to the buttocks. Then lift your hips and hips towards the ceiling, pushing as hard as possible on the feet. Hold for one minute, then do 20 pelvic lifts. Do two sets with a break of 30 seconds between sets.

Strengthen the upper back and trapezius. While standing, bend your legs 45 degrees by leaning your torso slightly forward and lifting your chin straight in front of you. Take a one-kilo water bottle in each hand, hold your arms in front of you with your elbows slightly bent, then pull them back like the rower gesture. Exhale as you pull, inhale as you bring your arms forward. Do two sets of 30 reps with a one minute break.

For effective abdominal work: lying down, stomach on the ground and legs stretched on tiptoe, knees off the ground and resting on the forearms. Hold this position from 30 to 60 seconds, pause for 30 seconds. Repeat the exercise twice in a row, without forcing, renewing the pause if necessary.

Stretching. Standing, put one hand against the wall, with your arm extended. Turn your head and trunk in the opposite direction to stretch the muscles of the neck, the front of the shoulder and the upper part of the affected pectoral. Switch sides and count 25 seconds for each rep.

To conclude. Standing, hands on hips, bring left leg forward, straighten back leg and push pelvis forward to feel the groin stretch. Do a lunge holding the position for 25 seconds. Repeat the stretch with the opposite leg.