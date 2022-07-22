Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland’s wedding is ‘very soon’

Wedding bells! Brandi Cyrus served on Adams Wells and Sarah Hylandupcoming nuptials – and when.

The 35-year-old star told exclusively We Weekly Thursday, July 21, that the wedding is taking place “very soon” after the couple had to postpone the ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I’m going to the wedding. It’s just a few weeks here,” Cyrus said. We at the CELSIUS Energy Drink Arctic Vibe: Sparkling Frozen Berry Launch Party at Joia Beach in Miami. “I am very excited.”

The Tennessee native, who co-hosts the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast with Adams, has been there every step of the way for the former Bachelorette competitor, 38 years old, and the modern family alum, 31.

We exclusively revealed in October 2017 that Adams and Hyland were dating. Almost two years later, the duo got engaged in July 2019 but had to put their wedding plans on hold amid COVID-19 restrictions – in part due to health issues in Hyland, which the native of New York has been outspoken over the years. (She has had several kidney transplants since childhood and is therefore immunocompromised.)

“They had to postpone this for so long. You know, with all of Sarah’s medical history, they just wanted to be extra careful with COVID,” Cyrus explained. “And I know they’ve worked really hard to plan this for everyone and it’s going to be a huge party. I think this will probably be the coolest wedding I’ll ever go to.

While the DJ couldn’t share the wedding venue, she teased, “It’s going to be beautiful.” Cyrus noted that the couple’s invitations “were some of the most beautiful wedding invitations I’ve ever seen.”

the old Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer cohost gushed over his podcast buddy and the Charming Geek star, telling We, “The funny thing is that they really are two peas in a pod.” The jumper revealed that the California native and the Shadow Hunters alum are in no way opposed.

“They are so similar. Almost like the girl and boy version of each other and it works for them,” Cyrus said. “And honestly, if you spend two seconds with them, you just know they’re so good together and it was meant to be. So I’m just super happy for him.

While Cyrus is all-in on the Bachelor in Paradise the bartender’s love story she told We she’s not sure a Bachelor Nation romance is in her future.

“Ehh, I don’t know about the singles crowd,” the “Sorry We’re Stoned” podcast co-host confessed. “I don’t know, I don’t know.” She added that she is “single and ready to mingle” and that her ideal man is someone “sexy, tall, available [and] nice, but also [has] bad boy vibe.

As Cyrus looks for preparations to celebrate Adams and Hyland, she also makes sure to take some time for herself. In fact, she enjoyed the Celsius Energy Drink launch event on Thursday, which featured appearances from Shaun White and more.

“I’ve been a fan of Celsius for a long time. It’s literally the only energy drink I drink. Miley Cyrus‘ big sister said We. “And I’m not just saying you can ask all my friends. I am a big fan. I’m just happy to be associated with the brand and how lucky I am and happy to be here in Miami with Celsius.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

