WellWo’s environmental health program to raise awareness of how to take care of the planet

In recent years, the wellness corporate has gained importance in the work environment. Investing in concepts related to the well-being of employees is considered essential to boost productivity, improve company results and even contribute to caring for the environment.

WellWo has become one of the most prominent platforms in this field. This company specialized in occupational health and comprehensive well-being has 6 complete programs of the wellness corporate. Within these, not only the mental, nutritional and physical health of employees is prioritized, but also environmental health, focusing this pillar on the design of strategies to preserve the planet.

What is WellWo’s Environmental Health Program?

Currently, there are different studies that support the association between the environment and mental health. One of the most recent was published in 2020 by the Institute for European Environmental Policy and ISGlobal. This document points to pollution and environmental degradation as two of the main threats to the mental health of societywhile highlighting nature as an element that contributes to mental well-being.

In this sense, the business environment appears as one of the main promoters of caring for the environment. actions like reduce carbon footprint, properly manage toxic waste and engage employees of each organization in carrying out sustainable activities and tasks are key to helping reduce the impact on the environment.

WellWo’s environmental health program is considered a strategic ally in these processes. This category of the platform provides companies with advice and actions that contribute to taking care of the planet. Likewise, it is characterized by providing the members of an organization with the necessary information to create awareness in this aspect, while providing recommendations and theoretical tools to make business operations more sustainable procedures.

The benefits of investing in comprehensive workplace well-being

According to experts, there are four fundamental factors that intervene in human well-being: physical, mental, social and emotional. The balance of these four elements is key to achieve adequate occupational health and contribute to the employee feeling happy and motivated to fulfill their functions.

It is precisely on encompassing these four factors that the WellWo occupational health and wellness company has focused. Through its six fundamental programs, the platform encompasses in its services all the necessary elements to increase the involvement of an organization’s collaborators in each of its projects.

To date, the company has the participation of more than 100 thousand active users, which has allowed it to consolidate itself as one of the main platforms of wellness corporate in the Spanish territory.



