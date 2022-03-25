Wendolee is going through a strong economic crisis and in her marriage; she is going to have surgery to lose weight

like seldom, Wendolee Ayala38 years old, former member of the first generation of The academy He was honest with us and told us that he is going through a bad patch professionally and personally:

-Wendolee, we were surprised to see you on the verge of tears on your YouTube channel, what’s going on?

“I am going through a strong crisis, I have always motivated other women and it did not seem fair to me to continue appearing on my networks saying that everything is fine, it is worth collapsing.”

Do you feel like you collapsed?

“Public figures also face problems like everyone else, people write to me: ‘Hey, we see you pretty, traveling, with your perfect family’ and I start thinking: ‘If they knew what I’m going through…’”.

-What are you going through?

“I’m going through a bad economic spell, after my daughter Hanna, who was hospitalized for many months, I haven’t had a job. Also, I have problems in my marriage.”

-What kind of problems?

“We are having differences, but I don’t want to go into detail because my children are going to grow up and possibly see these interviews, so I will just say that we are trying to rescue our relationship with therapy.”

Do you both want to rescue your marriage?

“Yes of course. We just went through something traumatic with the birth of our daughter Hanna, who was born with pulmonary hypertension and had complications. We know everything we’ve been through and that’s why we’re both fighting and we’re going to get out of this.”

-Did you also talk about your appearance?

“I have always defended my chubby body, but what happens when you are no longer happy? I had always kept myself between 70 and 80 kilos, but now I am at 100, I have already exceeded my limits and this does not make me feel good, I said: ‘This is already worrying, I have to do something'”.

-What are you gonna do about it?

“I recently started a Keto diet that many people recommended to me, but my cholesterol levels skyrocketed. I did the wrong diet, you should not eat any sugar and I was drinking some drinks that I thought were sugar-free and it turned out that they did, but now I have decided to undergo a surgical procedure.

-What type of surgical procedure?

“Talking with my nutritionist, he recommended a bariatrist who told me about the gastric balloon: through an endoscopy, a balloon with 400 grams of saline water is placed in your stomach to make you feel full, therefore, you eat less. You have to have control, diet and exercise because there are cases where they lose only 5 kilos and that’s what I’ll do, they won’t cut anything, they won’t remove anything, it’s not surgery that involves an operating room and I’m not going to lose 50 kilos, that’s not I’m interested. I just want to get back to the area where my body is healthy and where I feel good,” he concluded.