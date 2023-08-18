Wendy Guevara: 6 trans women who changed the paradigm today

The struggle of the LGBTTIQ+ community is a story of resistance, activism and progress towards equal rights and acceptance in society. More recently, these theories were raised before Wendy Guevara’s victory in “La Casa de los Famousos”, but not only has she been an important figure, but so have these other 6 trans women who are fighting against old societal patterns. Stands out for her challenging personality. ,

Wendy Guevara and 5 trans women who broke stereotypes

alejandra bogue

Alejandra Bogg Gómez was born in Mexico City on May 16, 1965, and is a trans woman who grew up as the only child of Beatriz Gómez. From an early age she had a keen awareness of her feminine identity. He was raised by his mother and grandmother. She has emerged as a multifaceted personality in Mexico, recognized as an actress, dancer, presenter and vedette. She has been the host of various television programs in the country.

Daniela Vega

Daniela Vega is an actress and singer of Chilean origin who gained major recognition in 2017 by starring in the film “a wonderful woman”directed by director, screenwriter and producer Sebastian Lelio Watt. The film had its world premiere in Berlin and won several awards, including the Ariel for Best Ibero-American Film, the Phoenix for Best Actress for Daniela, and the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. At the same Oscar ceremony, she made history by becoming the first transgender woman to perform on the Dolby Theater stage.

laverne cox

Laverne Cox is an American actress known for Her role as Sophia Burset in the series “Orange is the New Black”., This made Cox the first transgender woman to be nominated for an Emmy in the Best Actress category. Furthermore, as recognition, the Barbie brand released a doll with her likeness in June 2020.

Zion Moreno

Zion Moreno, American actress and model of Mexican descent He became famous for his participation in the Netflix series “Control Z”. And gained popularity for her role in the remake of “Gossip Girl”. In 2021, he was included in the “Who 50” list, which recognizes personalities who are changing Mexico.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras started out as an independent artist, but it didn’t happen until His collaboration with Sam Smith on the song “Unholy”. which gained notoriety in the music industry. Petras became a viral phenomenon, earning her a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group. With this achievement, Kim Petras became the first openly transgender person to win a Grammy Award in this category.

wendy guevara

Wendy was part of Guevara’s competitors “House of the famous Mexico”, and from the very beginning, she was positioned as one of the main candidates to win this season of the program. Eventually, she earned the appreciation of the contestants themselves, apart from the fact that she received strong support from the public all the time, due to which she became the winner of the reality show.

People belonging to this community have faced all kinds of discrimination throughout the decades, but they have also made significant progress in fighting for their rights and recognition. Wendy, Kim, Zion, Laverne, Daniela, and Alejandra are examples that being genuine can go a long way.