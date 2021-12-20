Wendy Kay, the serious illness that happened twice: “It was destructive”

Wendy Kay, the mother of Soleil Sorge, has fallen seriously ill twice, the pain told by her daughter.

Soleil he is definitely a much discussed character at the moment, because it is located inside the Big Brother house, where for three long months it was almost entirely the protagonist.

However, the beautiful influencer has appeared in several television programs and not everyone knows it, as atIsland of the famous, a couple of years ago, where he faced the challenges of the shipwreck, hunger and the desire for a more welcoming place than an island.

In addition, he even participated in Beijing Express, where he competed with his mom. Only on this occasion, and through some posts on Instagram, did we get to know the mother, Wendy Kay.

Wendy Kay struck by the disease twice

Soleil’s mom is one beautiful woman, just like her daughter, originally from the United States. In fact, he goes back and forth between his homeland and Italy, where the daughter we all know lives.

It would seem that Wendy raised Soleil alone, as he divorced the girl’s father only shortly after their wedding. For this reason, there is a very special relationship between the two women, despite the fact that we have witnessed several times discussions during Beijing Express.

Little is known about her life, being a fairly reserved woman. However, we know that she was not lucky in health, as Soleil confessed to the cameras. The mother fell ill twice in a short time.

We are not talking about a flu or a mild illness, but a very bad cancer, which turned the lives of both of them upside down. Wendy, however, was really strong and fought to defeat the disease, which then returned.

In fact, the woman had a relapse, but luckily she came out the winner this time too. For mother and daughter, however, there was a third moment of terror when, during the Beijing Express, Wendy noticed something.

Kay has in fact noticed the presence of a breast lump, which immediately alarmed both of them. Soleil defined this period as “destructive”, but then she underwent several visits and it turned out that at the moment, and we hope forever, Wendy is healthy.

Did you know the story of his illness?

