Wendy, review of the live action on Disney Plus

More than a century after the release of the original book JM Barrie and almost seventy years from the very first animated film representation, followed by other interpretations including the famous one of Hook with Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman and Julia Roberts in 1991, it comes now on Disney Plus yet another representation of one of the events most loved by children. It can only be the story of the boy who never gets old, about whom so many stories have been written and represented. This is Peter Pan, now back with live action Wendy, which, as the title states, takes up the thread of the story, but with a focus particular on story of the main female protagonist of this story. Available from 29 October on the streaming platform of the Mickey Mouse house, let’s find out together what we saw in this feature film lasting about two hours, made by regy by Benh Zeitlin and with the participation of a young but brilliant cast, including an excellent one Devin Frence as little Wendy Darling, Yashua Mack in those of Peter Pan and brothers Gage and Gavin Naquin as, respectively, Douglas and James Darling, brothers also in the film, but of the protagonist.

Wendy, a new dive to Neverland

So let’s discover the story of this little girl, who is presented to us from an early age. Wendy was born and raised in a family consisting of her mother, a really tough girl, and her two older brothers. Just the mother used to tell them several stories, also taken from real events, and so the child in turn has fun inventing others. Wendy, however, also attends the disappearance, on a train, of some of his older friends and a few years later the girl decides to follow that train to see where it leads.

Once upon a time there was a haunted train. Watch out children, the train whispers, the most terrible danger is approaching. Your life will go on and nothing will ever happen.

Right on that train the three kids get to know Peter Pan, their “ferryman” to Neverland, a fantastic and exotic place where the adventures of the three brothers begin that will lead them to the knowledge of a world that, as we well know, no longer foresees the natural flow of time and the transience of life. Here also the young inhabitants are guarded by a called whale “Mother”, a creature that could be the substitute for the crocodile who takes Captain Hook’s arm and that in this version it is also believed to be the secret to stopping time and keeping children young.

In the meantime, once you have landed here, Wendy and her siblings fit in very well with the group, now feeling like a rebel. They spend their days playing with them and living with them a truly adrenaline-pumping and reckless experience, showing an indomitable and wild personality. But there is not only fun and lightheartedness on the island, just as the kids who do not want to grow up are not the only ones to live there.

Story of the boys who did not want to grow up, and of other inhabitants

The film, as we know, had one long gestation and several changes in the definition of the cast: presented during the eighteenth edition of Alice nella Città, as part of the Rome party 2020, comes eight years after the director’s debut feature that earned four Oscar nominations, King of the Wild Land. Awards that this film deserves to receive, shot just like a real one Ode to joy, judging by the moments of childish and genuine happiness, where the dialogues are sparse as in the first part of Lion, to give you an idea, while the amalgamation inside the new company, formed in a completely natural way, is something even more enchanting and exciting than Goonies.

All children grow up. For the most part, it just happens, just as the weather changes. But some, the rebels, with the light in their eyes, run away.

Precisely due to the aforementioned scarcity of dialogues, much of the narrative, and therefore also of the understanding of the story told, is at shots, to the movements of the characters, to the proxemics and to mimicry, silences that allow the viewer to get even more in contact with the natural environments brought to the screen by the direction. A direction that here decides to focus on the girl’s original point of view, who often, through a voiceover, tells her thoughts and takes us by the hand in this adventure, which would otherwise remain a not fully explained painting.

The novelty of this film lies not only in the choice of telling the story from Wendy’s point of view, which also allows the viewer to partially deepen her relationship with her brothers and their knowledge, but also to to have a black actor play Peter Pan, in compliance with the new standards that film productions must respect. A choice that clearly does not invalidate the story in any way, also because, in fact, Peter Pan does not play a predominant role here, having come down from the throne and having ceded his powers as a protagonist to the girl.

In this version we also get to know Buzzo, Broken Boy and other supporting actors otherwise invisible, but which in fact are only proposed as specks, always in a logic of juxtaposition of moments such as squares that go to compose a ensemble unique. From a purely narrative point of view, however, there is a right balance between carefree and tense moments, as well as remote places accompanied by food for thought and opportunities for getting to know the inhabitants of the island, who will prove to be not only children.

In conclusion

Wendy it turned out to be a happy and really interesting discovery, able to bring us not only an original version of the story that we all know, but also a cinematographic transposition with an artistic taste and created by a direction moved by the intent to offer viewers an almost cineforum and “niche” film, moving away from classic offering of a Disney story offering a different opportunity for discovery and adventure.