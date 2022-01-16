Wengen slalom: Kristoffersen leads, Vinatzer is seventh

After the first heat the Norwegian is the fastest ahead of Feller. At 87/100 the blue. Ninth Razzoli. Sala, Gross and Moelgg also qualified for the second heat

After the return to success in giant Henrik Kristoffersen tries to recover the top also in slalom. The Norwegian was the fastest in the first heat of the Wengen slalom. Starting with number 1, his 51 ”27 has never been improved by anyone. The closest is Manuel Feller, at 11/100, then at 58/100 the other Norwegian Sebastian Foss Solevaag. But there are minimal gaps between the top 10: in fourth place, at 66/100, are Noel and Zenhaeusern.

The blues – Alex Vinatzer is seventh at 87/100, just 3 tenths from the podium and in the 10 there is also Giuliano razzoli, ninth at 1 ”01. “The sensations on the track were better than the time – commented Vinatzer to RaiSport -. Snow is easy, maybe I could have attacked more. There was already some sign. Now I’ll try to do a good second heat “. The other blues: 21st Tommaso Sala at 1 ”59; twenty-second Stefano Gross and Manfred Moelgg at 1 ”64. Outside Simon Maurberger and Federico Liberatore.

The second heat is scheduled at 13.30.

January 16, 2022

