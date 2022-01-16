Wengen slalom: Razzoli third, Braathen wins with comeback

Incredible success for Norwegian born in 2000 from 29th to first. The blue at 37 returns among the protagonists. Out of Vinatzer

With a record comeback Lucas Braathen won the Wengen slalom. The Norwegian was 29th after the first heat and scored by far the best time in the second (48 ”17, almost a second ahead of the second time), enough to climb up to first place. It is the most incredible comeback in the history of skiing, so far the record belonged to Mattias Hargin, who finished third after 27th place in the first heat. It is the second career success for Braathen, who two years ago won the Soelden giant and then seriously injured his knee.

Super Rocket – Kristoffersen, who was in the lead after the first heat, came out on the final wall and on the podium behind Braathen are Daniel Yule (at 22/199 and Giuliano Razzoli (at 29/100). For Razzoli, who was ninth after the first heat, it’s a day to remember. At 37, the Vancouver Olympian returns to the podium six years later: the last time he was still in Wengen, in January 2016, when he finished second. Nothing to do for Vinatzer, who crossed paths skis and one is released while he was facing the last wall with the best time. The other blues: Moelgg is 13th at 1 “41, Sala 20 at 1” 80, Gross 21 at 1 “82. Now the World Cup moves to Kitzbuehel for two runs and a slalom.

Razzoli’s pride – So Razzoli after the podium: “I would have been sorry to finish fourth. The last podium was here in Wengen, six years ago. It was a great emotion to come back. It is a gift for all those who supported me and for those who always have me. given confidence. Today I enjoy the podium, because six years is a long time. I also had to return to the top after an injury: it took me three years to really heal and get back to the top, but I believed in it, I always believed in it. I knew that every training and every race, every effort made, would have served to find the podium again. For my skiing and my career I deserved it “.

January 16, 2022 (change January 16, 2022 | 15:24)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link