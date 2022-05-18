Went back! Greeicy reappeared in networks after giving birth to her first baby

COLOMBIA — Almost a month ago, the life of Greeicy forever changed. After a long wait, she became a mother. She was her own boyfriend, Mike Bay, who made the announcement on social networks. The fans were very happy with that event and let it be known through a large number of comments.

The singer of “Colorao” shared an emotional photograph in which the first footprints of the baby could be seen. “As of today we leave a mark, comrade. I admire you, I respect you and I celebrate you; You keep taking me to another level! You are amazing. I love you always, ”wrote the Colombian from his Instagram profile, where more than five million people from all over the world follow him.

Among the few things he revealed Mike Bay was that Greeicy she had given birth to a child, as she felt from the world. The name chosen for the baby was “Kai” which, according to the explanation given by the Caleño, means “Ocean”. Although if she turned out to be a girl, they also had everything planned. She would be called “Sand”. Yes, Colombians love everything related to the sea.

Greeicy made a new post

Until now, the interpreter of “The kisses” had not reappeared on social networks. Everything indicates that her new facet of motherhood is demanding most of her time and she, happily, is enjoying it to the fullest. A few hours ago, the native of Cali reappeared in Instagram to share a video where he showed that he is very well.

Accompanied by her fiancé, Greeicy was seen after giving birth. Although she did not show her baby, she wanted to thank the support and affection that she has received from her fans. “Thank you!” was the message she wrote. mike bay He had already assured before that the Colombian was very well, taking care of her baby. It is expected that very soon she will be able to resume her projects.