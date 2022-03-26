Went back! J Balvin reappeared in networks with the launch of two great songs

COLOMBIA – After several weeks away from social networks, J Balvin He returned with great news for his fans. Unexpectedly, the Colombian revealed that he was about to launch a project with a renowned British artist. “What a chimba to be with you again,” said the paisa before the camera of his cell phone.

With a new video posted from his official account on Instagramthe native of Medellín let it be known that he was about to release two songs from the hand of Ed Sheeran. In this project, the artists include an urban and a romantic theme. “Sigue” and “Forever My Love” are already available on the different platforms.

J Balvin presented his new project with Ed Sheeran

“Everything good takes time. 6 months ago he was in the gym and I said: ‘this man is similar to Ed Sheeran’. Well, it was, it was him. We have a coffee, we talk about life and we stay with a chimba vibe, we create a genuine friendship talking from the simplest to how to be a father, “he explained. J Balvin a few days ago from social networks.

“I wanted him to be on a theme in the world of reggaeton and he invited me to his world, it was amazing to hear it in Spanish and we hope you enjoy this as much as we do. Much love and peace on earth”, explained the Colombian. For this reason, they decided to release two songs that register more than 500 thousand views on Youtube.

This new musical project of J Balvin It has been very well received by its fans, who have not hesitated to express their opinions about it. “What a combination”, “Hymns”, “That’s how people shut up. Success over success”, “Qué grande”, “Colombian pride” and “For me, this is music. Not hateful rap” were some of the reactions that could be read in the post.