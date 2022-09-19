went from acute bronchitis to influenza type A, this he told journalists

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, arrived in New York (United States) to advance a work agenda at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, where he will make his first speech as head of state on behalf of Colombia on next Tuesday, September 20 and with that trip a change in his state of health was known.

The Colombian president, after several days of suffering from a deep cough that forced him to cancel several public events that he had last week in Cartagena and Valledupar, was diagnosed with acute bronchitis, but his health status changed to a type A influence.

Due to this panorama, added to the symptoms that he is suffering, the UN could ask President Petro to do so with a mask or face mask in his September 20 speech before the General Assembly. request that would be given preventively by the other leaders attending the multilateral event. Final decision to be known in the next few hours.

President Gustavo Petro arrived in New York still with a cough, accompanied by Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, the Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs, Laura Gil, while Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva will join the team on Monday.

In an informal communication with journalists in the middle of the flight, President Petro said he felt “much better”, explaining that his health condition was complicated several days ago when he was in Santa Lucía, it rained there and the head of state indicated that he got wet the clothes he was wearing, a fact that aggravated the cough that he already had a few days ago.

This Sunday the head of state will hold a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General António, António Guterres and will have a meeting with a Colombian colony to talk about entrepreneurship.

Petro, as noted above, will make his speech next Tuesday, September 20, in the morning before the UN plenary session and will be the fifth to speak in the general debate of the Assembly, chaired by Csaba Korösi, from Hungary, after the rulers of Brazil, the United States, Chile and Jordan.

The Colombian government said the main theme of the crucial meeting will be “A Decisive Moment: Transformative Solutions for Interconnected Challenges.”

The Casa de Nariño also said: “It is the first time that the majority of the delegates from the 193 member states of the UN return in person to the headquarters of the organization, after the covid-19 pandemic, to discuss the annual agenda and issues. like the war in Ukraine, the climate crisis and energy problems.”

“The Colombian Head of State, who will be in the United States until September 22, will travel accompanied by the Colombian Ambassador to the UN, Leonor Zalabata; the Chief of Staff, Laura Sarabia; the Ministers of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, and of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, and the Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs, Laura Gil, among others. They will be joined by Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva Durán”, noted the Presidency.

This is the agenda that President Petro will advance at the UN

Sunday, September 18

President Petro’s first activity upon arrival in New York on Sunday will be a meeting with the UN Secretary, António Guterres, at the organization’s headquarters.

Later he will meet with the Colombian community in the New York sector of Queens.

Monday, September 19

On Monday 19 in the morning, the President will participate in the Summit on Transformation in Education, convened by the UN Secretary.

Lugo will attend the event organized by the United States Chamber of Commerce (USCC). There, topics such as food safety and clean energy will be reviewed.

Tuesday, September 20

On Tuesday, at 8:30 am (7:30 am Colombian time), President Petro will greet the Secretary General to the heads of delegation.

Next, will be the opening of the General Assembly.

At approximately 10:40 (9:40 am Colombian time), the President of Colombia will speak in plenary. He will be the fifth to address the leaders attending the event.

He will then meet with the President of the European Commission, Charles Michel.

In the afternoon, President Petro will meet with Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women.

Likewise, the President will participate in the meeting ‘Countdown to COP15: event of leaders of reference for a positive world for nature’.

Wednesday, September 21

The day’s agenda begins with a working breakfast with members of the Americas Society / Council of the Americas (ASCOA).

The Colombian Head of State will be received by the President of this study center, Susan Segal, and will speak before the members of the entity.

Subsequently, he will have bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Afterwards, President Petro meets with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre.

In the evening he attends the reception offered by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on the occasion of the Assembly, at the American Museum of Natural History.