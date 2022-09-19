We’re astrology experts – why Kim Kardashian’s star sign means she ‘gives in’ to kids and has a ‘permissive’ parenting style

INTRODUCING Reading the Stars, the new US Sun lifestyle column by The AstroTwins, Ophira and Tali Edut.

This week, the AstroTwins take a look at what Karadahsian women’s star signs say about their parenting styles — starting with mom Libra Kim.

Being a mom is all in the moon.

“In astrology, your sun sign (aka your zodiac sign) shapes your overall personality,” Ophira and Tali explain.

“But did you know that the sign of the moon in your birth chart plays a huge role in a person’s mothering style?

“The moon, which changes zodiac signs every two and a half days, determines how nurturing and motherly you will be.

“Are you going to spoil your children or enforce strict rules?

“Are you the helicopter type, or are you going to let them scratch a few knees and learn from the experience? »

Kim – who was born on October 21, 1980 – is certainly a complex creature when it comes to her children.

So what are the stars saying about his parenting style raising North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm?

PARENTAL PUSHOVER?

Kim, 41, is a Libra when it comes to her sun sign – but she has a Pisces moon.

“It’s no secret that modern motherhood is all about balancing, so it’s lucky for Skims mogul Kim that she’s a Libra, the Libra sign,” the AstroTwins say.

“Her ‘calm’ and loving parenting style that she describes matches the soothing and patient energy of her sun sign.

“This is not Kourtney’s regimented house!” »

But while Kim’s sun sign makes her a laid-back mom, having her moon in Pisces comes with some downsides, like having trouble depriving her kids of everything they want.

“With Kim’s moon in soft-hearted Pisces, she admits she gives in to her kids’ demands and finds it hard to say ‘no’.

“Boundaries are not a specialty of the permissive moon of Pisces.

“From Kim’s parental ‘attachment’ to her children’s lavish parties (anyone remember Kidchella of North West’s first birthday?), her astrological chart spares no expense when it comes to look and smell his “delicious mom” at best. »

In the past, Kim has shared details about her lax parenting rules, from how she often gives them candy if they ask to how she can bribe her little ones into doing whatever she wants.

She is also criticized for her “koala parenting”.