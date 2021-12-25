Were Britney Spears and Prince William together? The truth

Second Us Weekly, the royal biographer Christopher Andersen states in his new book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, which the Duke of Cambridge had a “virtual relationship”With Britney Spears before he began dating Kate Middleton in 2003, when the two were students at the University of St. Andrews.

Britney Spears and Prince William: virtual relationship in the early 2000s

The biographer of the English royal family, Christopher Andersen, states, in the book he wrote, that William and Britney “they tried to get together when they were young“, As he also referred to US Weekly, before even claiming that the prince had a virtual relationship, not only with the pop queen, but also with the model and granddaughter of George W. Bush, Lauren Bush.

As for Spears, however, Anderson reported that nothing ever happened between the two, adding that although “there may have been telephone conversations”, noting that – “they never managed to be together during that time.“.

The meeting between the singer and the prince

Specifically, Spears talked about a brief meeting with the prince in 2002, although she said it was just an interaction “friendly“Which was”out of balance“, That is, enlarged by the gossip newspapers.

“We’ve been emailing each other for a while“, He said at the time. “He wanted to come and see me somewhere, but it didn’t work out“.

