Were Chinese restrictions useless?

In September, the Chinese government made various cryptocurrencies illegal, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin, in particular, has suffered severe setbacks from Beijing’s action, since many miners of the currency were in Chinese territory and were forced to reduce their production volumes or flee abroad.

A few months later, also thanks to the mass transfer of Bitcoin farms to Kazakhstan, the situation seems to have recovered: Coindesk, in fact, reports that Bitcoin’s hashrate has returned to the levels of May 2021, when China introduced the first restrictions on cryptocurrency.

The hashrate is there measurement of the processing power of the entire Bitcoin network: Up until last May, Chinese miners alone made up 71% of the global cryptocurrency hashrate, according to the Bitcoin Mining Electricity Index compiled by the University of Cambridge. With the introduction of the restrictions requested by Beijing, however, the overall hashrate began to drop rapidly: between May and June 2021, for example, the total processing power of the Bitcoin network was halved, because Chinese miners were deprived of their equipment, arrested or, more simply, disconnected from the national electricity supply.

In the months that passed between the first restrictions and today, however, two separate phenomena have occurred: firstly, many Chinese miners have fled abroad, especially to countries bordering China such as Russia, Mongolia and Kazakhstan, where they have rebuilt the own farm; secondly, miners from the rest of the world have filled the void left by its Asian counterparts with new farms of enormous size, also because the drop in hashrates had made it easier for those who still had the necessary equipment to mine cryptocurrencies.

In this way, in the three days between 5 and 8 December 2021, Bitcoin’s average hashrate reached 182.83 EH / s, a value very close to that of last May’s peak, just before the collapse due to Chinese restrictions, which was 190.55 EH / s.

The rise in hashrates, however, is not necessarily good news. The higher the hashrate, the faster Bitcoin mining is: to prevent it from becoming too fast, however, the mining difficulty increases or decreases as the hashrate also varies. Therefore, in a phase of the latter’s increase, the mining difficulty also increases proportionally, which could discourage some users from dedicating themselves to the procedure. In reality, however, researcher Jaran Mellerud stated that “even with these adjustments, mining is so advantageous that anyone should want to do it on their machines. “.