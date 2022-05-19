‘We’re in a Better Place Now’: Rebecca Hall Talks Gender Equality at Cannes 2022 – CINEMABLEND

Rebecca Hall, who is part of the competition jury at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, spoke about gender equality in the film industry.

The Cannes Film Festival has been, during its existence, a reference for the film industry and its work. However, in the 75th edition, the female gender has been conspicuous by its absence and it was Rebecca Hall, an actress who belongs to the festival’s jury, who was asked the question in the middle of the traditional opening press conference at Cannes.

The numbers speak. Of the 21 films in competition, none are directed by a filmmaker of color and only 4 of them were created by women. “The question is extremely difficult to answer”Hall said with a laugh to reporters attending the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Rebecca Hall directing ‘Passing’ in 2021.



We’re in a better place now, but I don’t think we’re done.

The actress made her debut last year with Chiaroscuro, a film in which a diaphanous African-American woman poses as a white woman in 1920s New York. With names in its cast like Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, Andre Holland and Alexander Skarsgård, the film was critically acclaimed and well received on the international festival circuit, however, he is aware that the industry still needs to evolve.

This needs to be addressed at the grassroots level as well, not just at the festival level. It’s about equipment, it’s about the minutiae of what’s going on in the industry: how do you help those people who don’t have access to doors? […] I don’t think we’re done

Likewise, Forest Whitaker, who will receive the Honorary Palme d’Or for his work and contribution to cinema, declared that it is necessary to continue “shaking the chain” so that people become aware, and ended by detailing the importance of a digitized world: “Right now we are seeing different opportunities with streaming: it is allowing more niche markets”.

The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17 to 28 on the French Riviera, during the event long-awaited industry titles such as crimes of the futurefrom David Cronenberg; the movie with which Johnny Depp go back to the movies, Jeanne duBarry; Y huntthe directorial debut of Lee Jung-jaeprotagonist of the squid game.