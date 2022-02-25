‘We’re not in the Ukraine!’, says Ecuadorian Juan Cazares, a Metalist Kharkov player, over Russia’s attack | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

Juan Cazares is not in Kharkov, one of the Ukrainian cities that has suffered a military attack since early Thursday morning ordered by Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

The creative tricolor midfielder arrived in the Eastern European nation a month ago to reinforce second-tier Metalist Kharkiv.

After several hours of the first attacks, Cazares published in his stories of Instagram: “Family and friends… Good morning. Through this message I come to say that I am fine, my teammates and I are in Turkey, we were in preseason in Antalaya and we were going to return today to Kharkiv (Jarkov), Ukraine, to play for the Ukrainian Cup”, he begins by stating the statement from the Metalist staff.

“With everything that is happening, the flights were cancelled. We are not in Ukraine! We are waiting for a statement from the club (Metalist) and also from the embassies. We are praying for those in the country (Ukraine), believing that everything will end well,” he added.

After his departure from Fluminense in Brazil, the 29-year-old Esmeralda midfielder and national team player signed his contract with Metalist Járkov until the end of 2022.

Juan Carlos Holguín, Foreign Minister of Ecuador, spoke about the actions that have been taken by the Government in favor of compatriots living in Ukraine -which defended them-, after a meeting with relatives of Ecuadorians living in that nation.

He added that there are about 1,500 Ecuadorians who are at risk from this conflict and of them 702 are in Ukraine and about 700 in the conflict zone in Russia, and an emergency room has been created.

Holguín mentioned that the majority of Ecuadorians are students. They are between 17 and 25 years old. Careers such as medicine, journalism and engineering follow.

According to the official, the contingency plan included registering compatriots in Ukraine by the concurrent embassy in Austria. In addition, there will be a Foreign Ministry team that will go from Ecuador to Warsaw.

With this registry, he indicated, it was found out who had a current passport or a Schengen visa. He argued that more than 40 passports were issued, there will be emergency visas and through the European Union (EU) it is hoped that nationals without that document will be received. He said that some 40 people in recent days left that country. (D)