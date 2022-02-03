Were the powers of the thunder god limited by Odin?

In Thor: Ragnarok we see an epochal strengthening of the protagonist’s strength. The change led to the elaboration of several theories, all related to Odin’s death.

Following the incredible success of Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, the character played on the big screen by Chris Hemsworth has quickly become a fan favorite of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the reasons the thunder god is so popular is its incredible power. Since his MCU debut, Thor has often been called the strongest Avenger of all. Many fans have noticed a further enhancement of the character in Thor: Ragnarok and especially after Odin’s death.

The event has irreparably caused discussions and theories about it to arise online. According to one in particular, the two events are linked: his father’s death would allow Thor to access previously dormant powers.

Odin has blocked Thor’s powers

On several occasions throughout Taika Waititi’s film, Thor displays powers he had never relied on before. While battling his sister Hela, Thor shows his true potential when he realizes that his hammer, Mjolnir, was nothing more than a tool aimed at channeling the god’s powers.

Viewers consequently came to the conclusion that Odin had previously limited Thor’s power, to prevent his son from abusing him risking becoming a danger for all of Asgard.

The theory makes perfect sense, especially when we think about what happened with Hela. The goddess of death, endowed with unparalleled powers, had become uncontrollable and ambitious to the point of attempting to usurp the throne of her father. Odin was forced to banish her and imprison her to safeguard her people. Hela manages to free herself from her captivity only when Odin dies.

It is then possible that the Father of All tried to prevent history from repeating itself by putting a stop to Thor’s powers. After all, since the 2011 film directed by Kenneth Branagh we know that Odin has not always trusted the judgment of his son, a prince who is sometimes too reckless.

According to the theory, even if he showed signs to wield his hammer again in the finale of the film, Thor would not be able to regain the complete trust of his father, who would continue to rein in his powers as a precaution.

In fact, the events of Thor: The Dark World confirm the strong propensity of the protagonist to disobey Odin’s orders, so much so that he is considered a real traitor.

On Odin’s death, exactly as happened with the seal that imprisoned Hela, the bond would be broken and Thor could reach his full potential.

Thor inherited Odin’s powers

Although this is a valid theory, which rests on solid foundations, there is more to consider, there is in fact another explanation for Thor’s sudden increase in strength, which is once again linked to Odin’s death.

As a legitimate heir to the throne of Asgard, Thor would inherit its powers and abilities upon Odin’s death. In particular, he would come into possession of what is known as the Strength of Odin or the Strength of the Father of All.

Thus Thor’s powers would be amplified, allowing him to control thunder and lightning without the mediation of Mjolnir, to beat the dangerous Hela and, later, to even stand up to Thanos.