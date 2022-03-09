were western games removed at the last minute?

According to the words of an increasingly well-known insider on social media, Sony’s plans for the State of Play in March 2022 have been significantly changed over the past few days.

According to the Twitter user AccountNGTwhich in the past has correctly anticipated the announcement of Star Wars Eclipse, or the new project of Quantic Dream, Sony would have drastically changed the calendar of the event due to a series of issues. If the insider’s statements are confirmed, the Japanese company was supposed to hold the event yesterday, Monday, March 7, 2022, and was also supposed to show several games in development at Western teams. However, the same software houses would have put pressure on Sony to postpone the event, forcing the giant of the videogame industry to set a State of Play in tomorrow. reduced size and dedicated exclusively to Japanese productions.

It also appears that, according to the insider, there is only a 50% chance that it will be talked about Hogwarts Legacy and that it is impossible that they can be shown during the event God of War Ragnarok or other branded products PlayStation Studios. In short, don’t expect big announcements regarding the weight exclusives for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

