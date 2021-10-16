News

were you really careful? Here are 3 details you overlooked

the paper house

Great expectation regarding the second part of the fifth and final season of The House of Paper, after millions of spectators were able to attend a truly exciting first part. The latter has landed on Netflix the September 3, 2021 and left many fans with bated breath.

In fact, all the vicissitudes, including dramatic events, clashes, dialogues and cliffhanger, the audience was seriously bewitched by the show, but surely two characters have been added a greater depth, namely a Berlin And Tokyo. This is because two more characters have been added to the two cornerstones of the series, which have contributed to making everything even more interesting: Rafael And Kidney, respectively the son of Berlin and the first great love of Tokyo.

The House of Paper: Here are 3 details that you missed in the fifth season

Let’s find out below 3 details that you will surely have missed while watching the fiction:

Tatiana and Berlin

One thing is certain: Berlin will divorce with Tatiana before joining the State Mint, but it is unclear if he will leave Tatiana or if she will leave Berlin. However, the various flashbacks that appear in this first part lead us to think that Rafael, the son of Berlin, may have a lot to do with this story. We’ll see.

The drugs

Although taking a single dose of morphine should not be considered as a real use of drugs, it is still a reminder of the past of Denver, where he used drugs in the first season.

Tribute to Leon

Tokyo’s death is clearly a tribute to the film by Luc Besson of ’94, that is Leon: The Professional. In fact, the Tokyo character was also inspired by Mathilda who she is played by in the film Natalie Portman.

