Werner, Messi… the 5 players who could return to their best level next season

The 2021-22 season has had its share of excitement and fun. Some of football’s biggest stars played their usual role and shone in their respective teams. Others have had rather disappointing campaigns.

These results were facilitated by a multitude of factors. While some players have struggled to find their feet at their new clubs, others have simply not been able to replicate their former form. But as we all know, form is temporary and class is permanent.

Quality players will bounce back because once they regain their confidence and play in a system that suits them, they will feel free from their limitations. Without further ado, let’s take a look at five players who could be back to their best next season.

#5 Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

Memphis Depay has had a mixed first season at Barcelona. He had a very good start to life at Camp Nou under Ronald Koeman. However, a number of injuries, a change of manager and new signings saw him lose his starting spot in the team.

There’s no doubt that Depay is one of the best strikers in Europe. He is in great form for the Dutch national team in the new UEFA Nations League season. The 28-year-old has already scored three goals and provided one assist in three appearances in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.

He was voted man of the match in the Netherlands’ win against Belgium and the draw against Poland. Depay is slowly finding his stride and with a full pre-season under Xavi’s guidance, he should be back to his best next season.

#4 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Jadon Sancho is Manchester United’s third most expensive signing of all time. The young England winger cost £76.5million last summer. He failed to establish himself at Old Trafford, and the fact that the Red Devils had a collectively disappointing campaign certainly didn’t help.

However, Sancho became a much more influential figure in the second half of the season. His direct runs and ability to beat defenders helped strengthen United’s attack, but his end product was lacking at times.

The 22-year-old scored just five goals and three assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United last season. Erik ten Hag is used to working with wingers of Sancho’s profile and as such there’s reason to believe the young winger will be in good hands next season.

#3 Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Chelsea broke their transfer record to sign Romelu Lukaku (£101.7million) from Inter Milan last summer because their striker Timo Werner was failing to deliver. Lukaku’s arrival only added to Chelsea’s problems in front of goal, with the Belgian struggling to settle at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel ended up using Werner intensively towards the end of the season and he started to show more consistency. The 26-year-old is brilliant when it comes to building up play and his movement is very good.

However, Werner’s finishing has been horrible so far at Chelsea. But he has shown signs of improvement lately and could really come into his own at the Blues next season. Werner scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season.

Werner netted twice and put in an impressive performance for Germany in Tuesday’s UEFA Nations League win over Italy. If this is a sign of things to come, Chelsea fans should be delighted.

#2 Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Last summer, Manchester City made Jack Grealish their most expensive signing ever. They paid £105.75million to sign the playmaker from Aston Villa. However, Grealish failed to make the impact expected of him at City in his debut season.

At Villa, the team was built around him and that’s a privilege he didn’t have at City, as the team is filled to the brim with world-class players. But Grealish, thanks to his technical skills and intelligence, became a much better player at the end of the season.

Grealish is sure to improve in the coming season as there is simply too much quality to keep quiet for another campaign. He scored six goals and four assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City in the 2021-22 season.

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain)

Lionel Messi left his boyhood club FC Barcelona last summer as a free agent and joined Paris Saint-Germain. Messi was in excellent form in the 2020-21 season and also won the 2021 Copa America with Argentina last summer.

He won a record seventh Ballon d’Or last year and that’s why his dip in form has surprised football fans around the world. Messi had a very disappointing debut season at PSG by his own standards.

He hasn’t looked at all like the prolific goalscorer he has been for most of his career, scoring just 11 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for PSG. But his sense of the game was quite incredible, with 15 assists in all competitions.

Messi looked unstoppable in several late-season games. He also recently scored five goals in an international friendly against Estonia and seems to have regained his effectiveness. As such, we have every reason to believe he’s going to have an outstanding campaign next time around.

