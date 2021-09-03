Wes Anderson adds Tony Revolori to the cast of his next film

Tony Revolori again with Wes Anderson. The new film marks their third collaboration, after “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The French Dispatch”.

Tony Revolori reunites with director Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson is currently in the pre-production phase of his upcoming yet untitled project, and Tony Revolori finds him for the third time. Filming will take place in Spain, but very little is known about this project, although Deadline says that production on the film “gained momentum” following the huge success of “The French Dispatch” in Cannes.

As reported by Deadline, the director and star of the 2014 Academy Award-winning film “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” will reunite once again for Anderson’s next film. This third collaboration comes after the duo recently teamed up with the director’s latest film “The French Dispatch,” which hits theaters in October. The role of Revolori in “The Grand Budapest Hotel” is considered to be his successful performance, and the actor has since appeared in the MCU films “Spider-Man”, “Dope” and “The 5th Wave”.

The rest of the cast

Tony Revolori will join colleagues Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Rupert Friend, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray. Also included in the cast are Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks, who will perform in their first Anderson film.

Revolori is also part of the upcoming Sony and Marvel movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and was most recently seen in the second season of Apple’s “Servant”. He is also starring in the Disney + series “Willow,” which is currently wrapping up production on its first season. Meanwhile, the upcoming collaboration of Revolori and Anderon, “The French Dispatch”, will hit theaters on October 22nd.

Francesca Reale

02/09/2021