Wes Anderson, new film based on Roald Dahl with Benedict Cumberbatch

It hasn’t been long since audiences have gotten to see Wes Anderson’s latest film in theaters. However, the famous American director is already working on his new film. A return to the past for him, which seems to be able to start the production of a film based on a work by Roald Dahl.

This is not the first time this has happened and the last experiment was a real success. More than ten years have passed since the release of Fantastic Mr. Fox, adapted from Clever, Mr. Fox, story from 1977. This time, however, it will be the turn of The wonderful story of Henry Sugar. Wes Anderson will direct the film for Netflix. His new film will therefore arrive in streaming all over the world, without having to deal with any limitations due to Covid related to the cinema. At the center of the cast there will be Benedict Cumberbatch, again engaged with the platform later The power of the dog.

Henry Sugar is a wealthy man with a gambling addiction. One day he discovers the report of a doctor, who in his writing speaks in depth of an Indian patient. He is a clairvoyant, able to see even though his eyes are completely closed, as verified by several specialists. An incredible skill, used by man for an incredibly profitable circus act. After reading this report, Henry follows the same procedure and assumes the power to read the cards blindfolded. Something that exploits in order to earn. The success of the experiment, however, will change something in him.