Wes Anderson, new film based on Roald Dahl with Benedict Cumberbatch
It hasn’t been long since audiences have gotten to see Wes Anderson’s latest film in theaters. However, the famous American director is already working on his new film. A return to the past for him, which seems to be able to start the production of a film based on a work by Roald Dahl.
This is not the first time this has happened and the last experiment was a real success. More than ten years have passed since the release of Fantastic Mr. Fox, adapted from Clever, Mr. Fox, story from 1977. This time, however, it will be the turn of The wonderful story of Henry Sugar. Wes Anderson will direct the film for Netflix. His new film will therefore arrive in streaming all over the world, without having to deal with any limitations due to Covid related to the cinema. At the center of the cast there will be Benedict Cumberbatch, again engaged with the platform later The power of the dog.
The wonderful story of Henry Sugar, plot
Henry Sugar is a wealthy man with a gambling addiction. One day he discovers the report of a doctor, who in his writing speaks in depth of an Indian patient. He is a clairvoyant, able to see even though his eyes are completely closed, as verified by several specialists.
An incredible skill, used by man for an incredibly profitable circus act. After reading this report, Henry follows the same procedure and assumes the power to read the cards blindfolded. Something that exploits in order to earn. The success of the experiment, however, will change something in him.
Wes Anderson’s New Movies, What We Know
Benedict Cumberbatch: new look for the actor
The news of this new production comes from the journalist of Daily Mail Baz Bamihboye, who points out that the shooting will take place in London and the start of the same is not far away. Director of photography Robert Yeoman announced the development of another film in the UK last November.
However, this won’t be Wes Anderson’s only next work to surprise audiences and critics alike. The director is in fact in a very prolific phase of his career. He has already shot Asteroid City, title announced by Bill Murray at the screening of The French Dispatch at the BFI London Film Festival. The work was done in Spain and the film includes, as usual, a very rich cast:
· Bill Murray
Bryan Cranston
Hope Davis
Jeffrey Wright
· Tony Revolori
· Liev Schreiber
Adrien Brody
Jason Schwartzman
· Tilda Swinton
· Rupert Friend
Margot Robbie
Scarlett Johansson
Tom Hanks (cameo)